Abington Community Library parking lot will be under construction in May

A fresh new parking lot, curb and sidewalk is coming to the Abington Community Library in May. Check our website, lclshome.org/abington, for dates and possible closings. Please be patient with us during this important project as we strive to continue serving our community while working around the construction.

Thank you for your continued support for the NEPA Match Day initiative. For the second year in a row, the Abington Community Library is one of 25 local nonprofits to benefit from this special fundraiser. For every dollar you give, the Scranton Area Community Foundation will match your gift, up to $1,000. New this year, additional money is available for those who go above and beyond in their fundraising efforts. This means that every individual donor counts.

Visit the Scranton Area Community Foundation website at safdn.org for more information on this great organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all people in Lackawanna County through the development of organized philanthropy. Stop by the main circulation desk and donate to the library before May 5.

Thank you for another successful Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale on April 8 at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. The book sale made close to $8,000 and the Teen Leadership Committee bake sale made $130. The Drug Take-Back event was also very successful. Over 27 pounds of drugs were collected. The Library also hosted Communities Matter Day, which included several of the nonprofit organizations that are participating in NEPA Match Day.

On the job hunt? Pick up a new book from the list below to help you in your search available here at the Abington Community Library. Also, remember to check the Library website for eResources like Job and Career Accelerator, Computer Skills Center, and Pennsylvania Job Resources.

• “101 Great Answers to the Toughest Interview Questions” by Ron Fry

If you’re not prepared with great answers to the toughest interview questions, you will not get the job. This manual will give you tips on analyzing your interviewing skills.

• “60 Seconds and You’re Hired!” by Robin Ryan

Ace the interview with these effective strategies to help you land the perfect job.

• “The Power Formula for LinkedIn Success: Kick-Start Your Business, Brand and Job Search” by Wayne Breitbarth.

Learn how to navigate the world’s largest business networking site by creating a magnetic professional profile to discover your next opportunity.

• “Steal the Show: From Speeches to Job Interviews to Deal-Closing Pitches, How to Guarantee a Standing Ovation for All the Performances in Your Life” by Michael Port

Give your presentations a clear focus, engage your listeners and give your message maximum impact with the help of top-rated corporate speaker Michael Port.

• “What Color is Your Parachute?: A Practical Manual for Job-Hunters and Career-Changers” by Richard N. Bolles

The 2017 edition of the best-selling job-hunting book in the world has been revised again to include the most current information. Includes practical tips for writing impressive resumes and cover letters, networking effectively, interviewing with confidence and negotiating a rewarding salary.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or [email protected]

