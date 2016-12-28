Lackawanna County Land Bank community outreach presentation scheduled for Jan. 10

SCRANTON — The Lackawanna County Land Bank will host a community outreach presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the community room at the Goodwill at North Gerald T. Langan Apartments, 1539 N. Main Ave.

The presentation will outline the Lackawanna County Land Bank’s history, mission and discuss blight in neighborhoods. The presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.

The primary mission of the Lackawanna County Land Bank is to acquire tax delinquent and abandoned properties and sell them to responsible and capable owners through a negotiated sale process. This eliminates a community liability and transfers these otherwise undesirable properties to new, responsible owners in a transparent and equitable fashion. In addition, the land bank side lot disposition program should be very effective in the conveyance of vacant parcels to responsible neighbors.

For more information call Ralph Pappas at 570-963-6830, extension 1358, or email him at pappasr@lackawannacounty.org.

Information provided by Lackawanna County.

