Crystal Windows spotlighted by Lackawanna County Commissioners

Crystal Window & Door Systems, a Benton Township-based manufacturer, was the small business spotlighted at the Dec. 21 Lackawanna County Commissioners meeting. Owner Thomas Chen came to America from Taiwan in 1982 and began to manufacture windows in his garage. Now 25 years later, he and his son, Steven, oversee operations in New York City, Chicago, California and Missouri with 500 employees. The Benton Township facility is the firm’s newest and is staffed by 35 individuals. From left, Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Lackawanna County Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, Robert Nyman, Executive Director of Crystal Window & Door Systems; and Lackawanna County Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_ABJ-Crystal-Windows.jpg Submitted photo