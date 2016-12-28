Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center residents celebrate 100th, 101st birthdays

SCRANTON — Staff at Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center gathered to help celebrate the milestone birthdays of two residents, Helen Skoritowski and Patricia “Poopsie” Renda. Renda, originally of Scranton, turned 100 on Dec. 23, and Skoritowski, originally of Scranton, turned 101 on Dec. 25.

Skoritowski was married to her late husband Anthony Skoriotwoski for more than 60 years and has four children (one deceased). She is the oldest of five generations of the Skoritowski family. She worked in a button and a silk mill before having children, was a housewife and then returned to work at a catering business after her children were grown.

She has been a resident at Allied since February 2013.

Renda is a native of the Bullshead section of Scranton. She lived in the city her whole life and worked in a factory there. She is a two-time cancer survivor.

She has been a resident at Allied Services since August 2009.

Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center resident and Scranton native Helen Skoritowski turned 101 on December 25. From left, Ann Krause, daughter; Helen Skoritowski and Joseph Skoritowski, son. Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center resident and Scranton native Patricia 'Poopsie' Renda celebrated her 100th birthday on Dec. 23. From left, first row, Renda and Amanda Lee, great niece. Second row, Don Lee; Carolyn Lee, niece; Patty Ann Poveromo, niece; Stephanie Poveromo, great niece, and A.J. McKenna.

For Abington Journal

Information provided by Allied Services.

