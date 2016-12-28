Waverly Elementary School students donate hold pajama drive

Mrs. Julian’s fourth-grade class at Waverly Elementary School collected new pajamas of all sizes from newborn to adult during a recent pajama drive. The clothes were donated to a local non-profit organization. In addition, for every pair of pajamas collected, Scholastic Books matched each with a new book which were also given to the organization. First row, from left, Andrew McGrail, Sylvan Wu, Amani Khan, Sophia Snyder, Liam Stoughton, Michael Klamp. Second row, Hamza Mirza, Mrs. Julian, Connor Abel, Mason Klimas, Bernadine Mullin, Yannis Galanakis, Emma Wagner, Carys Yale, Alyssa Freda and Angelie Ayala.

