Wyoming Seminary Upper School recently named athletes who received Most Valuable Player Awards, Coaches Awards and Gold Awards for the fall season. Athletes who earned four varsity letters or three varsity and one junior varsity letters in their sport receive Gold Awards. From left, senior Eamon Gibbons, of Clarks Summit, boys cross-country, recipient of the Most Valuable Runner Award and the Gold Award, and senior Duncan Breig, of North Abington Township, football, recipient of the Gold Award.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_ABJ-Sem-MVPs.jpg Submitted photo