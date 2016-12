KINGSTON — Wyoming Seminary Dean Jay Harvey announced the greater Abington area students named to the Upper School Dean’s List for the fall trimester of the 2016-2017 academic year, as follows.

Dean’s list high honors:

Duncan Breig, of Dalton

Michael Giallorenzi, of Clarks Summit

Eamon Gibbons, of Clarks Summit

Jaclyn Morgan, of Clarks Summit.

Dean’s list:

Tyler Kotowski, of Scott Township

Tyler Maddock, of Clarks Summit

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_ABJ-honors-lists-3.jpg

Information provided by Wyoming Seminary.

Information provided by Wyoming Seminary.