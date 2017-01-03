Falls Active Adult Center celebrates good times, good friends with early New Year’s Eve party

More info
To learn more about the Falls Active Adult Center, which a part of the Area Agency on Aging, of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties, call 570-388-2623, visit bit.ly/2icZuzu or visit it’s group page on Facebook.
EXETER TWP. — For patrons of the Falls Active Adult Center, 2016 was a year mixed with good times and sorrow.
“We lost some good friends here (at the center), but they are in a good place,” said Atsuko McHale, of Falls Township. “We look forward to a healthy new year.”
As she sat in the center’s cafeteria during its New Year’s Eve Party, held Thursday, Dec. 29, McHale expressed deep gratitude for her family members, their good health, the memories she shared with them over the past year and her plans to spend time with them in 2017.
“My life is pretty good,” she said with a smile.
Rich Costello, of Falls Township, who also attended Thursday’s party, said he has high hopes for 2017.
“I’m very optimistic for new beginnings for our country and I hope everyone is successful in what they want to do,” he said.
His family’s good health over the last year is what he is most thankful for.
“We were able to enjoy the fellowship with everyone here,” he added. “It’s been a good year and we are grateful.”
Twila Watkins, center director, echoed this sentiment.
“We certainly had a lot of good times here, a lot of fun activities,” she said.
She added it was also a “challenging” year, due to the deaths of several good friends.
She looks forward to meeting new friends in 2017, as the center continues to grow, both in membership and programming.
Reach Elizabeth Baumeister at 570-704-3943 or on Twitter @AbingtonJournal.