Falls Active Adult Center celebrates good times, good friends with early New Year’s Eve party

To learn more about the Falls Active Adult Center, which a part of the Area Agency on Aging, of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties, call 570-388-2623, visit bit.ly/2icZuzu or visit it’s group page on Facebook .

EXETER TWP. — For patrons of the Falls Active Adult Center, 2016 was a year mixed with good times and sorrow.

“We lost some good friends here (at the center), but they are in a good place,” said Atsuko McHale, of Falls Township. “We look forward to a healthy new year.”

As she sat in the center’s cafeteria during its New Year’s Eve Party, held Thursday, Dec. 29, McHale expressed deep gratitude for her family members, their good health, the memories she shared with them over the past year and her plans to spend time with them in 2017.

“My life is pretty good,” she said with a smile.

Rich Costello, of Falls Township, who also attended Thursday’s party, said he has high hopes for 2017.

“I’m very optimistic for new beginnings for our country and I hope everyone is successful in what they want to do,” he said.

His family’s good health over the last year is what he is most thankful for.

“We were able to enjoy the fellowship with everyone here,” he added. “It’s been a good year and we are grateful.”

Twila Watkins, center director, echoed this sentiment.

“We certainly had a lot of good times here, a lot of fun activities,” she said.

She added it was also a “challenging” year, due to the deaths of several good friends.

She looks forward to meeting new friends in 2017, as the center continues to grow, both in membership and programming.

Joe Negron observes the festivities of the Falls Active Adult Center’s New Year’s Eve Party Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29, through the tinted lenses of a pair of fun costume glasses. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Falls-Party-1.jpg Joe Negron observes the festivities of the Falls Active Adult Center’s New Year’s Eve Party Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29, through the tinted lenses of a pair of fun costume glasses. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal Warren Keller dons a ‘Happy New Year’ had at a party Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29 at the Falls Active Adult Center. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Falls-Party-2.jpg Warren Keller dons a ‘Happy New Year’ had at a party Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29 at the Falls Active Adult Center. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal Atsuko McHale celebrates the coming new year with some festive glasses at the Falls Active Adult Center’s New Year’s Eve Party, held Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Falls-Party-3.jpg Atsuko McHale celebrates the coming new year with some festive glasses at the Falls Active Adult Center’s New Year’s Eve Party, held Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal Terry Keller writes down words as her teammates blurt them out in a round of the popular game ‘Scattegories’ at Thursday’s New Year’s Eve Party at the Falls Active Adult Center. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Falls-Party-4.jpg Terry Keller writes down words as her teammates blurt them out in a round of the popular game ‘Scattegories’ at Thursday’s New Year’s Eve Party at the Falls Active Adult Center. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal From left, Terry Keller, Rich Costello, Terry Fitting and Warren Keller toast the coming new year with sparkling juice during the Falls Active Adult Center’s New Year’s Eve Party Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Falls-Party-5.jpg From left, Terry Keller, Rich Costello, Terry Fitting and Warren Keller toast the coming new year with sparkling juice during the Falls Active Adult Center’s New Year’s Eve Party Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Falls Active Adult Center hosts New Year’s Eve party

By Elizabeth Baumeister ebaumeister@timesleader.com

More info To learn more about the Falls Active Adult Center, which a part of the Area Agency on Aging, of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties, call 570-388-2623, visit bit.ly/2icZuzu or visit it’s group page on Facebook.

Reach Elizabeth Baumeister at 570-704-3943 or on Twitter @AbingtonJournal.

Reach Elizabeth Baumeister at 570-704-3943 or on Twitter @AbingtonJournal.