St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral announces Christmas schedule

MAYFIELD — St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral’s schedule of services for the Feast of the Nativity of Christ (Christmas) according to the Julian Calendar is as follows.

Friday, Jan. 6:

8 a.m: Vesper/Liturgy of St. Basil the Great and bringing out of the Icon of the Nativity

7 p.m: Great Complines and Matins

Saturday, Jan. 7:

8:40 a.m: Hours

9 a.m: Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom

Sunday, Jan. 8:

9:30 a.m: Divine Liturgy

An Open House for all in attendance at the Divine Liturgy will take place at the rectory following Divine Liturgy. Fr. John and youth of the parish will visit nursing homes at 1 p.m. Carolers will visit homes of parishioners at the same time.

Monday, Jan. 9:

9:30 a.m: Divine Liturgy

Sunday, Jan. 15:

1 p.m: The annual church school Christmas pageant, Yolka

Information provided by St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral.

