Community calendar for week of Jan. 4, 2017

Knights of Columbus Abington Council No. 6611 Bingo, at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday in the Our Lady of the Snows Gathering Room. Cost: no cover charge; Bingo cards are 50 cents each or three for $1 per game. Complimentary light refreshments served. Wheelchair accessible. Info: call Chris Kane at 570-587-1390.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

Stroke Support Group meetings, 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Moses Taylor Hospital. For survivors of stroke and their caregivers. Cost: free. RSVP/info: call Colleen Dodgson at 570-770-5257.

The Lackawanna Historical Society’s Civil War Roundtable meetings, at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Catlin House, 232 Monroe Ave., Scranton. Membership is open to anyone with an interest in the Civil War era, 1861-1865. Annual dues: $20 for individuals and $25 for families. Reservations are required. Info: 570-344-3841 or email lackawannahistory@gmail.com.

Over-eaters Anonymous meetings, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. Cost: free. Info: 570-587-4313.

Abington Lions Club used eyeglasses collection, at Abington Community Library. Collected eyeglasses will be recycled and distributed to needy people in the United States and countries abroad. A yellow container is set up in the library.

The Women of Trinity Lutheran Church’s Monthly Bible Study, 12 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at 205 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. All are welcome to this informal bible study. Bring a brown bag lunch. Info: call Joyce at 570-222-3041 or Carole at 570-587-1088.

All You Can Eat Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Sunday of every month at the Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1, Inc., 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $9 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

Rotary Club of the Abingtons weekly meetings, 12:10 p.m. on Thursdays at the Ramada and 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Blu Wasabi.

Recovery Support Group, 7 p.m. every Friday in the Recovery Room at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Info: 570-586-8286.

Bereavement Support Group, 6 to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of each month and 12:30 to 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Park in the rear of building and enter through glass door. This traditional group assists participants in learning to cope with the new challenges facing them as they grieve. Facilitated by professional counselors. Info: 570-383-5180.

Pizza fundraiser for the National Remember Our Troops Campaign, November through January at Fiorillo’s Pizza in Summit Square, next to Gerrity’s in Clarks Summit. A donation of $2 per purchase of one large 16-inch pizza will be made to the NROTC, when fundraiser coupon is presented. Info: 570-587-4042.

January library collection, throughout the month of January at the Abington Community Library. Clean, used blue jeans and sweatshirts will be collected for patients at the Clarks Summit State Hospital.

Clarks Summit Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 7 through April 8 at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. Features about 13 vendors, selling baked goods, jams, jerky, fresh meats, honey and more. Info: clarkssummitfarmersmarket.com.

After School Players, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 10 through March 4 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 13 to 18. An opportunity for students to be immersed in the production of a play. Students will perform “Third Class” by Brad Slaight, 11 a.m. March 4 at the theater. Instructor: Brenda Fager. Cost: free; sponsored by the Overlook Estate Foundation. Info: 570-996-1500.

Quilting for Kids, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 11 through March 29 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 5-12. No experience necessary. Instructors: Terry Keller, Peggy Lane and Ingrid Rogler. Cost: $6 per class; Fabric is free. Info: 570-996-1500.

JA BizTown, 9 to 10 a.m. starting Jan. 12 and continuing weekly until April 6 at the Abington Community Library. Homeschooled students have the opportunity to run banks, manage restaurants, read utility meters, write checks and even vote as they experience JA BizTown, Junior Achievement’s Elementary School Capstone Program. Facilitated by Lea Arnold and Ariana Brutico, JA BizTown combines in-class learning with a concluding day-long visit on April 10 (time TBA) to the JA World facility near Wilkes-Barre. For students in grades 4-6. Info: 570-587-3440.

Cursive Club, 4:15 to 5 p.m. weekly from Jan. 18 through Feb. 22 at the Abington Community Library. An introductory six-week course on cursive writing. All materials will be provided. For students in grades K-2. Info: 570-587-3440.

Popcorn Day, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Abington Community Library. Students in grades 4-6 are invited to come celebrate Popcorn Day with games, experiments and lots of popcorn. Info: 570-587-3440.

Beat the Blues, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Abington Community Library. Students in grades 5-12 are invited to come enjoy games, crafts and more, to “beat the winter blues!” Sponsored by the library’s Teen Leadership Committee. Info: 570-587-3440.

Math and Science Club, 4:15 to 5 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Abington Community Library. A new after school club for children in grades K-3. Each month there will be different activities and challenges to complete. Info: 570-587-3440.

Abington Community Library Teen Leadership Committee meeting, 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at the library. A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections and more. Students in grades 5-12 are invited to come share their thoughts and ideas. Info: 570-587-3440.

Music for Littles, 10 to 10:45 a.m. on multiple dates at the Dietrich Theater. Series one runs Tuesdays, Feb. 7 through 28, series two on Mondays from March 6 through 27 and series three on Tuesdays from April 4 through 25. For ages 3 to 5. Instructor: Abi Zieger. Students will explore basic musical elements through song, movement, play and an introduction to simple instruments. Cost: free. Info: 570-996-1500.

Little People and Nature, 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, March 7 through 28 and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, March 8 through 29 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 2 1/2 to 5. Join Rebecca Lesko, of the Endless Mountains Nature Center for this hands-on nature program. Little ones and their favorite adults will explore and learn about various nature topics each week, including owls, creepy critters, groundhogs and seeds of life, through crafts, role-playing, games, stories and more. Cost: free; sponsored by the Overlook Estate Foundation. Info: 570-996-1500.

Rep. Marty Flynn’s monthly outreach, 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 9 at Flynn’s Scranton office, 409 N. Main Ave. in Jay’s Commons. An APPRISE counselor will be available to help answer questions about Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans, Medigap plans, Medicare drug plans, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage and various low-income assistance programs, such as the Medicare Savings Program and Extra Help. Appointments are suggested and can be made by calling 570-342-4348.

Lackawanna County Backyard Beekeepers meeting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Abington Community Library. The Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers are a Beekeeping group in (but not limited to) Lackawanna County. Its mission is to foster interest in backyard beekeeping and provide a forum for discussion among local beekeepers. Beekeeping and honey bee information is exchanged in an informal and friendly environment.

Seasons of Healing: Grieving the Loss of Your Child, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at the VNA Office Complex, 301 Delaware Ave. Olyphant. A one-day grief workshop lead by professional counselors and dedicated to parents who have experienced the loss of a child at any age. Cost: free. RSVP: 570-383-5180.

Northeastern Pennsylvania’s 13th Annual Ukrainian New Year Dinner Dance – Malanka, 6 to 11 p.m. Jan. 14 at La Buona Vita, 200 Reilly St., Dunmore. Cash bar will be available. Wearing Ukrainian attire is encouraged. Cost: $45. Reservations (required): contact Michael Trusz at 570-489-1256.

Knights of Columbus Abington Council 6611 hosts all you can eat breakfast buffet, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at St Patrick’s church hall in Nicholson. Tickets available at the door. Cost: $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. CCD students eat for free.

Anthracite Heritage Museum-Public Program: ‘The Knox Mine Disaster Commemoration,’ 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at the museum, 22 Bald Mountain Road, Scranton. Includes a special tribute for William A. Hastie, the last living Knox Coal Company employee; Bill Hastie video tribute by documentary filmmaker David Brocca of Los Angeles, Calif. and poetry readings by Erika Funke and Frank Tartella. Refreshments will be served. Cost: free.

Recovery Dance, 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Bellevue Center, 531 Emmett St., Scranton. Hosted by the Scranton Chapter of Young People in Recovery, the event provides an opportunity for like-minded people to meet in a safe environment and have fun. Music will be provided by DJ Illusion. The event also includes free snacks and refreshments. Sneakers or soft soled footwear should be worn. Cost: $5 Tickets: online at bit.ly/2i6rcej or cash only at the door. Info: contact JoAnn Saffel at yprsaffel@gmail.com or 570-575-0816 or Yolanda Battaglia at scrantonpa@youngpeopleinrecovery.org.

“Simple. Natural. Healing.” Weight Loss Seminar, 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at the Dietrich Theater. Presented by Donna LaBar, this seminar provides education, a plan, recipes and food ideas for an easier approach to improve one’s health. The class includes food sampling. Cost: suggested donation of $10. Info: 570-996-1500.

Sullivan’s March: Our Heritage, 3 p.m. March 5 at the Dietrich Theater. The Endless Mountains region is dotted with historical markers for Sullivan’s March and Wyoming County alone has three. Engaging Sullivan’s March was President Washington’s response to the Wyoming Valley Massacre that killed more than 300 settlers of nearby Forty Fort in 1778. This massacre changed the course of the Revolutionary War, sending General Sullivan to eradicate the Great Iroquois Confederacy, known as the Six Nations. Ed McMullen, historian and re-enactor, will tell the tale of this important part of local history and heritage and how to travel the trail in person. Cost: free.

Understanding Your Journey Through Grief, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays, March 26 through June 4 (excluding April 16) at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Led by Laura Hasenzahl, M.A., CGC, the group will study and discuss the book “Understanding Your Grief” by Alan B. Wilfelt. Cost: $185 (includes cost of books and materials). Info: 570-996-1500.

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce’s 149th Annual Dinner, March 29. Time and venue to be announced. Philadelphia Eagles long snapper and America’s Got Talent finalist Jon Dorembos will be the keynote speaker. Info/tickets: scrantonchamber.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

