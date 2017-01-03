My Team: OLP girls remain undefeated

The Our Lady of Peace junior varsity basketball team remains undefeated in regular season. The varsity team suffered one loss in regular season. The team played Good Shepherd and won, 56-24. The junior varsity won, 34-19. The varsity team played Holy Rosary and won, 49-24. The junior varsity won, 39-5. The varsity team played St .Mary’s and won, 61-26. The junior varsity team won, 37-14. The varsity team played All Saints and won, 39-33. The junior varsity team won, 20-18. The junior varsity team played St. Jude’s and won, 46-9. The varsity team played St. Paul’s and lost, 32-36.

My Team Stephanie Yatko

Stephanie Yatko is a seventh grade student at Our Lady of Peace School. Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

