My Project: Do it yourself scratch art

Young artists can make their own scratch art projects by following these simple directions.
What you will need:
• One piece of white paper
• Crayons
• A coin
Instructions:
1. Start your project with a white piece of paper, any size. Using crayons, color the white paper, pressing your crayon so the colors are dark. Color in everywhere without leaving any white paper showing.
2. The next step is to color over everything with black, pressing hard. The whole paper will be black.
3. Using a coin, such as a quarter, scratch a picture or message into the black. Be sure to scratch off the black completely to allow the different colors to show from underneath. Leave areas around the picture or message black.
Jennifer Familetti is the program coordinator at the Dalton Community Library.