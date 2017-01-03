My Project: Do it yourself scratch art

Did you try this project at home? With a parent’s permission, send us a picture of you holding your artwork, along with your name and age, to news@theabingtonjournal.com for a chance to appear in the Abington Journal’s next My Edition page.

Young artists can make their own scratch art projects by following these simple directions.

What you will need:

• One piece of white paper

• Crayons

• A coin

Instructions:

1. Start your project with a white piece of paper, any size. Using crayons, color the white paper, pressing your crayon so the colors are dark. Color in everywhere without leaving any white paper showing.

2. The next step is to color over everything with black, pressing hard. The whole paper will be black.

3. Using a coin, such as a quarter, scratch a picture or message into the black. Be sure to scratch off the black completely to allow the different colors to show from underneath. Leave areas around the picture or message black.

First, color the entire surface of a white piece of paper with different colors of crayons, then color over the whole thing with a black crayon. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-My-Project-1.jpg First, color the entire surface of a white piece of paper with different colors of crayons, then color over the whole thing with a black crayon. Submitted photos Make sure the entire piece of paper is colored black. Next, use a coin, such as a quarter, to scratch a message or design into the black layer, revealing the colors underneath. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-My-Project-2.jpg Make sure the entire piece of paper is colored black. Next, use a coin, such as a quarter, to scratch a message or design into the black layer, revealing the colors underneath. Submitted photos Your finished project should look something like this. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-My-Project-3.jpg Your finished project should look something like this. Submitted photos

My Project Jennifer Familetti

Jennifer Familetti is the program coordinator at the Dalton Community Library. Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

