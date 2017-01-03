Keystone College honored by White House for Healthy Campus Challenge

LA PLUME — Keystone College has been recognized for its successful participation in the White House Healthy Campus Challenge health insurance campaign and will attend a ceremony at the White House later this month.

In November and December, the college hosted several information sessions on campus to help local residents learn more about the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Information was also spread through posters, flyers, online news sources and social media.

The goal of the program was to help educate the Keystone community and the public on the importance of acquiring health insurance for individuals and families who do not currently have it through employees or other sources.

As a result of those initiatives, Keystone has been invited to participate in Campus Challenge Day at the White House on Friday, Jan. 13.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-Key-Logo.jpg

For Abington Journal

Information provided by Keystone College.

Information provided by Keystone College.