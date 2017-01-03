Christmas wreaths honor deceased veterans at area cemeteries

Anyone interested in joining Melissa Jones in her new project to place wreaths on the graves of local veterans during the holidays is asked to call Steuart Bailey, Lackawanna County Veteran’s Affairs office assistant, at 570-963-6778, extension 1891.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The patriotic holidays of Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day hold no shortage of activities and programs to honor U.S. military veterans. But one local woman feels these two days out of the year are simply not enough.

“Time passes and I feel that some only honor (veterans) on Memorial Day, which is great, but I feel it’s not about one day,” Melissa Jones said via email. “This season is a hard season for some. Some hate this time of year, when others love it. I like to think of those who may not have surviving family to honor them or visit them around this time of year.”

So the Carbondale and Clarks Summit resident resolved to do something about it.

She went out on Christmas Eve and placed wreaths at two local cemeteries, the Clarks Green Cemetery and Shady Lane Cemetery in South Abington Township, in honor of the veterans buried there.

“I decided to place wreaths at the cemeteries to honor all that are there and not just honor one or two,” Jones said.

But she doesn’t want to stop there and hopes others will join her.

Joining forces with the Lackawanna County Veteran’s Affairs office, she hopes to recruit more volunteers to place more wreaths at more area cemeteries during the next holiday season. Anyone interested in helping is asked to call Steuart Bailey, veterans’ office assistant, at 570-963-6778, extension 1891.

“I think it’s very commendable on her part that she takes it on herself to do this,” Bailey said. “It’s a tribute to veterans.”

But to Jones, honoring those who serve her country is a given.

“I feel it’s always important to honor our vets and anyone that served and is presently serving,” she said. “They deserve it, if anyone in this world does, as well as our law enforcement. I have a lot of respect for those women and men. I strongly believe each generation must pass this honor and respect on.”

A wreath was placed at the flagpole in the Clarks Green Cemetery to honor area veterans at Christmas time. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-Wreaths-2-1.jpg A wreath was placed at the flagpole in the Clarks Green Cemetery to honor area veterans at Christmas time. Submitted photos A Christmas wreath is placed under a sign at Shady Lane Cemetery in South Abington Township, honoring the local military veterans who are buried there. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-Wreaths-1-1.jpg A Christmas wreath is placed under a sign at Shady Lane Cemetery in South Abington Township, honoring the local military veterans who are buried there. Submitted photos

By Elizabeth Baumeister ebaumeister@timesleader.com

Want to help? Anyone interested in joining Melissa Jones in her new project to place wreaths on the graves of local veterans during the holidays is asked to call Steuart Bailey, Lackawanna County Veteran’s Affairs office assistant, at 570-963-6778, extension 1891.

Reach Elizabeth Baumeister at 570-704-3943 or on Twitter @AbingtonJournal.

Reach Elizabeth Baumeister at 570-704-3943 or on Twitter @AbingtonJournal.