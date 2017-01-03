South Abington Township student receives grant from The University of Scranton

The University of Scranton awarded development intersession grants for January 2017 to five faculty members, including Ismail Onat, of South Abington Township.

Onat, Ph.D., assistant professor in sociology, criminal justice and criminology, received a grant to study “Developing a Crime Analysis Minor for the Sociology/Criminal Justice/Criminology Department.”

He joined the faculty at Scranton in 2016. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the Turkish National Police Academy and his master’s and doctoral degrees from Rutgers University.

Onat http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-U-of-S-Grant.jpg Onat

For Abington Journal

Information provided by The University of Scranton.

Information provided by The University of Scranton.