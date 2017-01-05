Abington-area students named to Lackawanna College fall 2016 dean’s list

SCRANTON — Lackawanna College announced 370 students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester. A student qualifies for the dean’s list if he or she achieves a grade point average of 3.2 with a minimum of nine credit hours to qualify.

The following Abington area students were named to the dean’s list.

Jake G. Arnold, Dalton

Courtney J. Blom, Factoryville

Garett M. Button, Clarks Green

Colin J. Dietz, South Abington Township

Thomas A. Johnson, Nicholson

Anne M. Keib, Clarks Summit

Vanessa L. Lempicky, North Abington Township

Joe Murray, Clarks Summit

Jarret J. Rinkunas, Clarks Summit

Alyssa L. Walker, Dalton

Danielle A. Zeplin, Clarks Summit

For Abington Journal

Information provided by Lackawanna College.

