Abington-area students named to Lackawanna College fall 2016 dean’s list

SCRANTON — Lackawanna College announced 370 students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester. A student qualifies for the dean’s list if he or she achieves a grade point average of 3.2 with a minimum of nine credit hours to qualify.
The following Abington area students were named to the dean’s list.
Jake G. Arnold, Dalton
Courtney J. Blom, Factoryville
Garett M. Button, Clarks Green
Colin J. Dietz, South Abington Township
Thomas A. Johnson, Nicholson
Anne M. Keib, Clarks Summit
Vanessa L. Lempicky, North Abington Township
Joe Murray, Clarks Summit
Jarret J. Rinkunas, Clarks Summit
Alyssa L. Walker, Dalton
Danielle A. Zeplin, Clarks Summit
Information provided by Lackawanna College.