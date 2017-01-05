Abington-area students named to Lackawanna College fall 2016 president’s list

SCRANTON — Lackawanna College recognized 200 students named to its president’s list for academic excellence during the fall 2016-17 semester. A student qualifies for the president’s list if he or she achieves a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum of 24 credit hours, including 12 credits during the most recent semester.

The following Abington-area students were named to the president’s list.

Rosalinda Amet, Clarks Summit

Colleen M. Devine, South Abington Township

Alyssa K. Dikeman, Clarks Summit

Michael L. Foley, South Abington Township

Laura A. Krout, Factoryville

Bianca C. Montes, Clarks Summit

Jack Quinn, Waverly

For Abington Journal

Information provided by Lackawanna College.

