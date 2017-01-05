Abington-area students named to Lackawanna College fall 2016 president’s list

SCRANTON — Lackawanna College recognized 200 students named to its president’s list for academic excellence during the fall 2016-17 semester. A student qualifies for the president’s list if he or she achieves a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum of 24 credit hours, including 12 credits during the most recent semester.
The following Abington-area students were named to the president’s list.
Rosalinda Amet, Clarks Summit
Colleen M. Devine, South Abington Township
Alyssa K. Dikeman, Clarks Summit
Michael L. Foley, South Abington Township
Laura A. Krout, Factoryville
Bianca C. Montes, Clarks Summit
Jack Quinn, Waverly
Information provided by Lackawanna College.