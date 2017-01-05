Abington-area students named to Kutztown University fall 2016 dean’s list

KUTZTOWN — More than 1,650 students were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Kutztown University. To be eligible for dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.

The following Abington area students were named to the list.

Andrew K Barren, Dalton

Kathleen M Jaeger, Dalton

Holly Lois LaCapra, Waverly Township

Erin Schumacher, South Abington Township

Kevin Charles Schumacher, South Abington Township

Maria Rose Sunick, South Abington Township

For Abington Journal

Information provided by Kutztown University.

