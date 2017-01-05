Abington-area students named to Kutztown University fall 2016 dean’s list

KUTZTOWN — More than 1,650 students were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Kutztown University. To be eligible for dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
The following Abington area students were named to the list.
Andrew K Barren, Dalton
Kathleen M Jaeger, Dalton
Holly Lois LaCapra, Waverly Township
Erin Schumacher, South Abington Township
Kevin Charles Schumacher, South Abington Township
Maria Rose Sunick, South Abington Township
Information provided by Kutztown University.