The University of Scranton’s online business, education graduate programs ranked among best in nation by U.S. News

SCRANTON — U.S. News and World Report’s 2016 Best Online Programs ranked The University of Scranton’s MBA program No. 91 in the nation and its graduate program in education No. 113 in lists published Jan. 12. U.S. News ranked American online graduate-level programs in the categories of business, MBA, education, engineering, nursing and other disciplines.

The university offers online MBA degrees in general business, accounting, enterprise resource planning, healthcare management, human resources, international business and operations management; master’s degrees in accountancy, health administration, health informatics and human resources, as well as master’s degree programs in the education fields of curriculum and instruction and educational administration (K-12), in addition to a non-degree administration certification program.

This is the sixth consecutive year U.S. News has ranked the university’s online programs in education and MBA among the best in the nation. Scranton’s online MBA program is among only four Jesuit colleges and 14 colleges in Pennsylvania ranked. Scranton’s online graduate program in education was among six Jesuit universities and 16 colleges in Pennsylvania ranked by U.S. News.

In other rankings published by U.S. News and World Report, The University of Scranton was among the top 10 “Best Regional Universities in the North” for 23 consecutive years. The university is ranked No. 6 in the 2017 edition of the “Best Colleges” guidebook. U.S. News ranked the university’s programs in entrepreneurship at No. 13, finance at No. 16 and accounting at No. 20 in the country. It also ranked the university No. 22 as a “Best Value Regional University in the North” and No. 2 in its category for “2017 Best Colleges for Veterans.”

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-Online-Education.jpg

For Abington Journal

Information provided by The University of Scranton.

Information provided by The University of Scranton.