Families flock to Hillside Park for ice skating during cold spell

S. ABINGTON TWP. — As the sun set in the distance Monday evening, casting shades of orange and pink onto the winter sky, laughter and calls of “Mom, watch this!” could be heard at Hillside Park where families skated across the lake together. Locals also gathered there for ice skating over the weekend. For updates on activities and ice conditions, visit the Hillside Park Facebook page.

Hunter Evans, 3, follows his sister, Sophia Evans, 7, across the frozen lake at Hillside Park. The Clarks Summit family took advantage of the cold weather Monday evening to get some ice skating in.

Phoebe Davidock, 11, of Waverly Township, glides over the ice at Hillside Park Monday evening.

From left, Phoebe and Sandy Davidock, of Waverly Township, brave the 18-degree weather to skate across the lake at Hillside Park Monday evening.

Russell Evans, 1, of Clarks Summit, heads for his sled as his older siblings enjoy ice skating Monday evening on the lake at Hillside Park.

From left, Courtney Evans, 6, Lisa Evans and Sophia Evans, 7, have fun with skates and a sled Monday evening on the frozen lake at Hillside Park in South Abington Township.