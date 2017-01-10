Facebook Year in Review: Thanks, but no thanks

Around the holidays, Facebook unveiled its Year in Review, a personalized video supposedly summarizing the highlights of each user’s annual “trip around the sun.” For some, it may have been a fun look back. For the unfortunate few, it could offer a heartbreaking reminder of lost loved ones or other tragedies. For most, it seems like a modern-day replacement for the Christmas card letter, the obnoxious one that details only expensive trips and major accomplishments.

After seeing my news feed inundated with people sharing their Year in Review videos, I had no interest in sharing mine. I’ll admit I’m a chronic over-sharer of family photos. I figured my Facebook friends see enough of me all year and I didn’t want to nauseate them further. But after a compelling exchange with a friend on the topic, I decided to take a look at what Facebook had created on my behalf.

It started out very nicely with the profile picture I had throughout most of the year. That made me smile because my youngest daughter is featured in my arms. Facebook selected a total of 10 photos from the hundreds on my page this year, but it was not a perfect sampling.

I loved seeing the smiling face of my middle daughter the day she got her braces off (Bravo, Facebook!) and the largest group beach photo of the year (one of my favorite days ever). They got the first day of school and the kids in their Halloween costumes, my nephew’s college graduation and the best vacation photo of my family of five in years.

But awkwardly stuck in the slide show was also a decade-old photo of extended family that has no relevance to my life today. My beloved mother was not represented once (and I see her a lot), nor was my niece’s exciting Christmastime engagement. Where, I wondered, was our NYC trip to Broadway and my eldest’s amazing track and field season? How about my fabulous 30th high school reunion?

I found out that I had “Liked” 10,451 things this year and made 69 new Facebook friends. This drove home a point I already know — I’m on Facebook too much.

By using some algorithm or techy in a cubicle to choose the 10 photos that represent my year, Facebook’s Year in Review fell flat. Sure, I have the option of editing their work, but I have never wanted to create one of those Christmas letters anyway.

More disturbing than how slightly disconnected the photo selection was is the concept that the photos we post are what really matters. They are pretty pictures, some more meaningful than others, but what actually happened this year is so much more than that.

People I know have had real struggles that are certainly not represented. My high school class, the class of ‘86, lost an inordinate number of people, primarily to suicide. Acquaintances my age passed away from heart disease and diabetes, leaving children behind. People got devastating diagnoses. Friends’ marriages ended while others hung on by a thread. Teens I know fought depression. People lost jobs and homes.

Friends struggled not only with their personal heartaches, but with what is happening in the world. The Year in Review ignores the tears shed over terror attacks in Brussels, Orlando, Nice and Aleppo. The presidential race was crude and rude. The division in our country hit an all-time, hateful high.

On the other hand, there were personal victories not represented in pictures and posts. Cancers went into remission, surgeries worked and cardiac rehab was successfully completed. People got fit and added years to their lives. Families healed rifts and came together. There were un-posted graduations with honors and exciting job offers. People saved or strengthened their marriages. Others learned the art of gratitude and began to appreciate the little things (that are really the big things).

So no, Facebook, I will not allow you to summarize my year. My year included tears and triumphs, most not captured in a picture or a post. My highlights are my memories. They live in the faces of my children and in the hearts of my friends. No slide show fabricated by a computer can possibly know where we’ve been and how far we’ve come.

