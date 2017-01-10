Arts and entertainment calendar, week of Jan. 11, 2017

AUDITIONS AND CALLS FOR ENTRY

Actors Circle auditions for ‘The Women’ by Clare Boothe Luce, 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Ted LoRusso is director. Needed are many women from upper teen years and on. Clean shaven men may also apply to play the female roles. Show dates are March 23 through April 2. Info: 570-906-0919.

Auditions for Common Play Factory’s production of ‘White Matter Surplus’ by Alicia Grega, 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Wonderstone Gallery, 100 N. Blakely St., Dunmore. Auditions will be held in the yoga studio. Sides will be provided. Headshots and resumes are welcome but not required. Callbacks are scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 28. Roles are open for two men and two women (20s-60s). Directed by Mark Zdancewicz, the show is scheduled to run the last weekend of March in the Scranton JCC Koppelman Auditorium. The company is also seeking architects/set designers and technicians up to the challenge of creating an artistic stage landscape that can play to audience seating on all sides. Info: dramastruction@gmail.com or 570-955-5793.

Auditions for ‘George Washington Slept Here’ by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 and 29 at the Dietrich Theater. Director: Hoyt Keiser. Actors needed: eight women, ages 20-70, and nine men, ages 20-70. Actors may be asked to read from the script. Show dates: April 28-30, 2017 at the Dietrich. Rehearsals begin Feb. 27, 2017. Appointments: 570-466-9407.

VISUAL ARTS/PERFORMING ARTS

National Theatre Live on Screen: ‘No Man’s Land,’ 2 p.m. Jan. 15 and 22 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: $14 for general admission, $12 for member for senior tickets and $10 for children and students. Info: 570-996-1500.

Dietrich Film Favorites Series: “9 to 5,” 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: Free; sponsored by the Women of the Moose Chapter 1068.

The Dzvin Ukrainian Folk Choir of Philadelphia concert, 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at Scranton’s St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave. The eighteen-member all male group will offer a program of Ukrainian and English Christmas carols. Cost: free admission; a free will offering will be collected.

Hiking Through the Natural Beauty of Pennsylvania, 11 a.m Jan. 28 at the Dietrich Theater. Presented by Jeff Mitchell, this presentation will showcase the state’s parks and natural areas, including hiking trails and waterways, with a focus on locations in northeastern PA. Cost: free.

Rock and Roll in Art and Music, 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Dietrich Theater. See the Rock and Roll themed paintings of Catrina King and Erika Gibson-Bertram, listen to the Rock and Roll music of the Sperazza Duo and Bob Zamber and view an exhibit of Joe Welden’s drawings of musicians. A silent auction of selected artworks will be held. Guests can meet and greet the artists, enjoy the music, and partake of light refreshment. Cost: free.

Winter Fest Preview Day, 1 and 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Dietrich Theater. Want to get a better idea of what the Dietrich’s Winter Fest movies are about? See the trailers that caused the staff to choose them in this new pre-event for the second annual winter film festival. Cost: free admission; discounted concessions will be offered.

Actors Circle presents ‘Terra Nova’ by Ted Tally, Feb. 2-5 and 9-12 at Providence Playhouse 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Cost: $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors, $8 for students; Thursday, Feb. 2 admission is discounted at $8 general and seniors and $6 for students. Reservations: 570-342-9707 or tickets@actorscircle.com. Info: actorscircle.com.

Winter Fest 2017, multiple times Feb. 17 through March 2 at the Dietrich Theater. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for Opening Night, which will includes two acclaimed films, popcorn, cheese and crackers, wine, beer and brownie sundae dessert. Movie-goers can enjoy 14 foreign, independent and art films in 14 days. Cost: $25 for Opening Night tickets and $8.50 each for all other showings. Reservations (required for Opening Night only): 570-996-1500. Info: DietrichTheater.com.

Clarks Summit University presents ‘Peter and the Starcatcher,’ 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, 24 and 25 on the university’s main stage in the Phelps Student Center. This musical play puts fun and imagination in the spotlight as 12 actors play multiple memorable characters. Cost: $8. Tickets: 570-585-9000 or ClarksSummitU.edu/events.

National Theatre Live on Screen: ‘Amadeus,’ 2 p.m. Feb. 26 and March 12 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: $14 for general admission, $12 for members and seniors and $10 for children and students. Info: 570-996-1500.

Post-Festival Film Discussion, 1 p.m. March 3 at the Dietrich Theater. A discussion of Winter Fest 2017 films, facilitated by Ronnie Harvey, film buff extraordinaire. Cost: Free.

After School Players Performance, 11 a.m. March 4 at the Dietrich Theater. A performance of “Third Class” by Brad Slaight, a tale of real life lessons learned outside the classroom. By studying all aspects of producing a play, with emphasis on learning the world of the crew and all aspects of backstage, the middle and high school students will show what they have learned by performing for a live audience. All are invited to come and support young talent. Cost: $5. Info: 570-996-1500.

Community Concerts at Lackawanna College presents comedian Kathleen Madigan, 8 p.m. March 10 at Lackawanna College. Cost: $36-$40. Tickets: ticketfly.com, 570-955-1455 or through the Box Office, located at Lackawanna College in Angeli Hall, 501 Vine St. during the Box Office hours of 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Info: lackawanna.edu/communityconcerts.

Morgan James’ Reckless Abandon Tour concert, 8 p.m. March 31 at Lackawanna College. The final show of the Community Concerts at Lackawanna College’s 89th season. Cost: $28-34. Tickets: ticketfly.com, 570-955-1455 or between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. through the Box Office, located at Lackawanna College in Angeli Hall, 501 Vine St. Info: lackawanna.edu/communityconcerts.

LITERARY ARTS

‘Clarks Summit: A Narrative’ book signing, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Abington Community Library. Representatives involved in the update of the book, “Clarks Summit: A Narrative,” written originally by John and Helen Villaume in 1986, will be available to talk and sign copies. The book is currently available for sale for $15 per copy, tax-included. Refreshments will be served. All proceeds benefit the Abington Community Library.

Wyoming County Reads, Feb. 1 through March 1 at the Tunkhannock Public Library and the Dietrich Theater. This year’s program will feature “Out of Africa” by Isak Dinesen and “A River Runs Through It” by Norman Maclean. All are invited – one does not have to live in Wyoming County to participate. “A River Runs Through It” book discussions will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 and 15 at the Tunkhannock Public Library and movie showings at 1 and 7 p.m. Feb 8. at the Dietrich Theater. “Out of Africa” book discussions will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and March 1 at the Tunkhannock Public Library and movie showings at 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: free. 570-996-1500.

Writers’ Group, 7-8:30 p.m. every Thursday (ongoing) at the Dietrich Theater, Tunkhannock. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. For ages 18 and up. Cost: free. Info: 570-833-5246.

Warrior Writers, 7 to 9 p.m. second Fridays at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock. These writing workshops support artistic exploration and expression and provide a safe space to share experiences in the military culture. Open to all veterans and service members. Cost: Free. Info/register: call 570-996-1500.

ARTS, CRAFTS AND MORE

Decorative Painting, 12 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25; Feb. 8, 15 and 22; March 15, 22 and 29 and April 12,19 and 26 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 16 to adult. Instructor: Teresa Brewer. Learn decorative painting techniques while creating decorative pieces for your home or to give as gifts. Preregistration is required. Cost: $20 per class + cost of painting surface. Info: 570-996-1500.

Quilting for Everyone, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, , Jan. 11 through March 29 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 13 to adult. Instructors: Terry Keller, Peggy Lane and Ingrid Rogler. Cost: $6 per class; Fabric is free. A good class for beginners, featuring quilting, fellowship and a fabric swap. Info: 570-996-1500.

Fine Wine, Fine Art, 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 13 and 27; Feb. 10 and 24; March 10 and 24 and April 14 and 21 at the Dietrich Theater. Ages 21 and older only; ID required. Instructors Steve and Amy Colley will help participants enter the world of an Impressionist painter, his or her techniques and qualities. Then it is the students’ turn to produce impressionist works of their own, with gentle guidance. Bring your own wine and snacks. Cost: $25 per session. Info: 570-996-1500.

All Crafting Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Abington Community Library. Bring your current craft project and mingle with other crafters.

Watercolor Coloring, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 23, Feb. 27, March 13 and April 24 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 8 to adult. Instructor: Jennifer Kozlansky, illustrator and coloring book artist. Enjoy a relaxing evening of coloring, with the option of learning color theory and advanced media techniques. Hot and cold drinks, music, popcorn and chocolate are provided and participants may also bring their own favorite snacks and supplies. Cost: $16 (all materials provided). Info: 570-996-1500.

Introduction to Stained Glass, 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 to adult. Instructor: Esther Harmatz. Students will learn to work with a design, cut glass, polish, foil wrap and solder. They will leave the class with a finished item. Cost: $60; All glass supplies and equipment will be provided. Info: 570-996-1500.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-Calendars-2.jpg

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.