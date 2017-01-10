Clarks Summit Borough Council members approve conditional use application

CLARKS SUMMIT — Members of Clarks Summit Borough Council voted 6-1 Jan. 4 to approve the conditional use application, with all restrictions placed upon it by the planning commission, for Dr. Cynthia Edwards-Hawver to convert the property at 100-102 Landsdowne Ave. to professional offices for her psychology practice.

The property previously had been categorized as nonconforming use per the borough’s zoning ordinance.

The business will require additional parking. The borough’s zoning hearing board granted a variance reducing the parking to four spaces and conditioned their approval upon approval of the planning commission and the borough council.

Councilman Pat Williams voted against approval of the application, citing concerns over lack of time to review the plans and issues raised regarding potential stormwater issues.

Attorney Frank Bolock, who owns the property at 212 Front St. where he and his wife maintain a law office, expressed concerns regarding the effects construction of a parking lot at 100-102 Lansdowne Ave. may have on his property.

“Our concern is the infiltration of stormwater from the applicant’s property onto our property,” Bolock said. “We are immediately adjacent to the property, which is located in a flood zone. We don’t have a water problem now and we don’t want to have a water problem. I’ve expressed those concerns to the zoning hearing board and planning commission.”

Per Bolock, Clarks Summit Borough Engineer Bob Naegele reviewed a site study conducted by KBA Engineering and issued a report to the planning commission which included some “pretty significant” concerns about the plan in terms of stormwater issues.

The planning commission recommended approval of the conditional use application with certain conditions to the land development plan.

Per Clarks Summit Borough Manager Virginia Kehoe, they include lowering the center of the parking area by two to three inches and curbing the apron to Lansdowne Avenue, extending the curbing along the building and along the side of the parking lot, having stormwater calculations documented and accepted by the borough engineer indicating the development will not increase the flow of stormwater onto the property at 212 Front St.

That move reflects the required two-percent grade as indicated in the variance granted by the zoning hearing board, a stormwater covenant recorded with the country reflecting the maintenance requirements of the stormwater plans as approved, and the intensity of use shall not increase nor will the use change for a professional office.

Attorney Alfred Weinschenk, representing property owners James and Bernadette Keisling, stressed the approval of the conditional use permit is independent of the stormwater concerns.

“That will be addressed in the land development plan,” Weinschenk said. “The conditional use (application) has nothing to do with the water runoff or land development, those are separate issues.”

The land development plan will be presented to the planning commission on Jan. 18 which will review it and make a recommendation.

In other business:

• Gordon Demming was approved by members of council as a part-time police officer. According to Chief Chris Yarns, Demming has three years of experience and currently works part-time for the Waverly Township department.

• Incumbent Greg Kozar and alternative incumbent June Burns were appointed to seats on the Abington Area Joint Recreation Board.

• Incumbent David Jones and Jim Klein as a replacement for the deceased Wes Dunn, were appointed to seats on the Civil Service Commission.

• Incumbent Paul Murphy was appointed to a seat on the Abington Regional Wastewater Authority.

• Incumbent Jack Recicar was appointed to a seat on the Planning Commission.

• Incumbent Sallie Mahady was appointed to a seat on the Clarks Summit Shade Tree Commission. A replacement was not made for Lori Jewett, who is no longer able to serve, but council plans to seek a volunteer.

• Council Vice President Dave Jenkins voiced concerns to Yarns regarding parking in the borough, specifically on State Street.

“People are parking right up to the corners and disobeying the stop sign laws,” Jenkins said. “Cars are also being parked on the wrong side of the street.”

An information session on stormwater treatment will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in council chambers, preceding the regular monthly meeting.

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.