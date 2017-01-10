Keystone College, Nicholson Borough projects in line for federal transportation funding

HARRISBURG — Two Abington area ventures are among 51 transportation alternative improvement projects in line for a total of $33 million in federal funds, Governor Tom Wolf and PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards announced Tuesday.

Keystone College will receive $732,146 to develop two critical safe access pedestrian/bike trail connectors that fill gaps in a community trail system in La Plume Township. Improvements include two ADA-compliant trailheads with bike parking, crosswalks and a small bike share program.

Nicholson Borough is set for $630,000 to renovate and replace sidewalks, curbing, ADA ramps and street lighting within a two block section of the downtown business district.

Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st century, the 2012 federal transportation authorization act known as MAP-21, introduced fundamental changes to the administration of local programs, including those that had existed as separate programs in SAFETEA-LU, the previous authorization act.

Transportation Enhancements, Safe Routes to School, Scenic Byways and the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) are now consolidated into the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP)

PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on such criteria as safety benefits, reasonableness of cost, readiness for implementation, statewide or regional significance, integration of land use and transportation decision making, collaboration with stakeholders, and leverage of other projects or funding.

For a full list of projects by county, visit bit.ly/2jzRY3h.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-money-fundraisers-grants.jpg

For Abington Journal

Information provided by the office of Governor Wolf.

Information provided by the office of Governor Wolf.