Abington Heights Educational Improvement Organization receives $25,000 grant from Peoples Security Bank and Trust

Peoples Security Bank and Trust recently provided a $25,000 grant to the Abington Heights Educational Improvement Organization (AEIO). This grant is a component of the Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit Program, administered by The Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains. The funding will support such projects as Odyssey of the Mind, FIRST Robotics, Arts Alliance, Drama Society, Earth Camp, The Gathering at Keystone College, The Science Olympiad and more. From left, Scott Thorpe, AEIO president; Linda Ross, AEIO co-chair; Joseph Ferretti Peoples Security Bank and Trust executive vice president; Michelle Tierney, school board member; Ronda Schiavone; AEIO co-chair; Thomas Tulaney, Peoples Security Bank and Trust, and Peter Quigg, Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-AEIO-Peoples-grant.jpg Submitted photo