Free Winter Fest Preview Day scheduled for Feb. 2 at the Dietrich Theater

TUNKHANNOCK — For the first time ever, the Dietrich Theater is inviting film-goers to a Winter Fest Preview Day at 1 and 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Reservations are not required.

For the last two years, the staff and the board of directors were the only ones invited to preview the films to be shown at a film festival, but this year Erica Rogler, executive director, is inviting the public to get a sneak peak, too. Offered free of charge, trailers of the 14 foreign and independent films of Winter Fest 2017 will be shown.

Concessions will be discounted for all who attend.

The Dietrich Theater has featured film festivals since 2003, starting with spring and fall events. Two more festivals were added in the last two years: Summer Fest and Winter Fest. The four film festivals make it possible for film-goers in Northeastern Pennsylvania to see about 70 of the current acclaimed foreign and independent films each year. Preview Day is the latest addition to the festivities.

Just to pique film-goers’ interest, Preview Day will show trailers for the two opening night films of Winter Fest: “A Man Called Ove” and “Loving.” One is based on a best-selling book and the other on a civil rights Supreme Court case. These are the films to start the festival, followed by movies starring The Beatles, Rachel Weisz, Tom Wilkinson, Catherine Deneuve, Kate Winslet, Jeff Bridges and others.

There are also films with settings as diverse as Africa, Mongolia, Vermont, England and Belgium.

There are thrillers, documentaries, stories of self-discovery and unexpected friendship and more.

For more information about Winter Fest Preview Day, call 570-996-1500. For details about festival films and show times, visit DietrichTheater.com.

‘A Man Called Ove’ is one of two opening night films to be featured at this year’s Winter Fest at the Dietrich Theater. Its trailer will be shown at the theater’s first ever free Winter Fest Preview Day, slated for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-Winter-Fest-Preview-1.jpg ‘A Man Called Ove’ is one of two opening night films to be featured at this year’s Winter Fest at the Dietrich Theater. Its trailer will be shown at the theater’s first ever free Winter Fest Preview Day, slated for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Submitted photos The trailer for ‘Loving,’ one of two opening night films to be featured at this year’s Winter Fest at the Dietrich Theater, will be screened at the first ever free Winter Fest Preview Day at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-Winter-Fest-Preview-2.jpg The trailer for ‘Loving,’ one of two opening night films to be featured at this year’s Winter Fest at the Dietrich Theater, will be screened at the first ever free Winter Fest Preview Day at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Submitted photos

For Abington Journal

Information provided by the Dietrich Theater.

