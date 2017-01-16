Adult Education: Gathering Place to open for Ice Festival

If all proceeds as planned, we are set to open The Gathering Place doors to the Ice Festival events Feb. 17-20. The place will be hopping.

Carriage ride tickets will be on sale inside, warm food will be offered and Appalachia Service Project will be manning a bake sale much like other years. In addition, local talent will entertain. Our dance instructor Jill Wetzel will do a ballroom dance exhibition in the lobby and All About Theatre’s Michaela Moore will take to the stage with a unique show written and performed by her theater students.

Come out to the festival for the ice sculpture tour and celebration of small town life. With the theme of “Broadway,” it should be fun. Don’t forget the parade Friday night that gets everything off to a spectacular start.

Other good news has come from the Paul Ford family. They wish to outfit the classroom which they sponsored back in the fall. On our wish list will be some collapsible tables, a white board and a projection screen. We are so grateful for their support and concrete help. The Paul Ford Room will house all our larger classes and his spirit will surely inhabit that room and remind us always of his friendship.

Big news this spring. We plan to replace the brochure mailing with a single sheet fold-over listing our classes, and everything you need to know to participate in the Community Classroom. It will be available at the Gathering Place and the Abington Library. Look for it. We will miss the brochure — it was a quality product — but we are hopeful we will save some money and more people will go to the website www.gatheringplaceCS.org and get the same information in more detail.

Following is a short description of some of the classes we’re offering at The Gathering Place this spring.

Our new music classes are something we’re very excited about. Besides the ukulele classes with Steve Kurilla, Colleen Ruddy is going to teach an introduction to violin, cello, upright bass, or electric bass. Prior to Steve’s four-week ukulele class for the “experienced,” there will be a two night introductory class for beginners. Colleen plans to present an “Instrument Petting Zoo” later in March at The Gathering Place to introduce all the instruments she plans to teach — and provide the opportunity for musician wannabees to try out the various strings. What fun that could be.

Creative craft classes abound this semester: Jeff Kuchak at Storm Spoons is teaching Carving a Wooden Spoon, a great introduction to wood carving; while Diane Lombardi at Abington Art Studio will teach the art of basket making. Kristin Laurito’s class this spring is entitled Next Steps in Crochet and will feature crocheting shapes and motifs. Furniture Painting with Val Langan returns, as does Floral Arrangement with Kelley Thornton.

Ky Betts’ Cartooning for Adults — Capturing Life by the Panel sounds like a blast — wouldn’t it be fun to make a cartoon of your life? I have a few scenes from my life that would make a great cartoon — even if I can only draw stick figures. You don’t have to be an “artist” to have fun with this!

Another golf clinic run by Gene Moore at Summit Hills Golf Course is in the offing as the weather warms up, as well as a guided walk-about with Josh Arp at Lackawanna State Park. In March Josh will also give a Power Point presentation on pruning and getting your garden ready for spring.

Jill Wetzel’s dance classes will begin early in March. The first series will be Foxtrot and West Coast Swing; the second, Tango and Two-Step. These classes are usually our first classes in the spring, so don’t miss the fun — check the website www.gatheringplaceCS.org for details.

Cooking classes will still be taught at the Presbyterian Church on School Street. We’ll have quite a variety for you: Culinary Skills, Gnocchi, Pad Thai and Easter Brunch, plus a Monday class on Lebanese cooking, as well as another we have not finalized. Look for details in future columns and, of course, on the website.

This has been your “sneak preview” of what is to come. Hope you will enjoy all we have to offer.

