Scranton UNICO to hold 58th annual charity fundraiser March 4

SCRANTON — The Scranton Chapter of UNICO will host its 58th annual charity fundraiser on Saturday, March 4 at Genetti’s Manor. The cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. and the dinner at 7 p.m.

Entertainment will be provided by The Poets.

Mary Marrara, of Jermyn, will be this year’s UNICAN of the Year honoree.

Tickets are $60. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 570-558-8519. Sponsors may contact any member.

Sponsor Book Committee members meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. From left, Phil Mararra; Joanne Quattrone, co-chair; Linda Stefursky; Dr. Al Giallorenzi; Gail Cicerini, co-chair, and Ed Staback. Committee members absent from photo include Chris DiMattio and Jim Brogna, co-chairs. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-UNICO-1.jpg Sponsor Book Committee members meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. From left, Phil Mararra; Joanne Quattrone, co-chair; Linda Stefursky; Dr. Al Giallorenzi; Gail Cicerini, co-chair, and Ed Staback. Committee members absent from photo include Chris DiMattio and Jim Brogna, co-chairs. Submitted photos Seating Committee members meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. From left, Bill Buckley, Pat Yanni and Frank Blasi Sr. Absent from photo are Chris DiMattio and Mary Marrara. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-UNICO-2.jpg Seating Committee members meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. From left, Bill Buckley, Pat Yanni and Frank Blasi Sr. Absent from photo are Chris DiMattio and Mary Marrara. Submitted photos Reception Committee members meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. From left, Jerry Healey, Bill Buckley and Frank Blasi, Sr. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-UNICO-3.jpg Reception Committee members meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. From left, Jerry Healey, Bill Buckley and Frank Blasi, Sr. Submitted photos Basket Committee members meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. From left, Rose Blasi; Palma Yanni; Blaise Alan Dente and Patti Montalbano and Lori Nozzi, co-chairs. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-UNICO-4.jpg Basket Committee members meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. From left, Rose Blasi; Palma Yanni; Blaise Alan Dente and Patti Montalbano and Lori Nozzi, co-chairs. Submitted photos Giovanni the Italian Bear Gift Committee members meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. From left, Gail Cicerini; JoAnne Quattrone and Jim Baress, chapter president. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-UNICO-5.jpg Giovanni the Italian Bear Gift Committee members meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. From left, Gail Cicerini; JoAnne Quattrone and Jim Baress, chapter president. Submitted photos Ball co-chairs meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. Gail Cicerini, Joanne Quattrone, Chapter President Jim Baress and UNICO Board Chairman Dave Bieri. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-UNICO-6.jpg Ball co-chairs meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. Gail Cicerini, Joanne Quattrone, Chapter President Jim Baress and UNICO Board Chairman Dave Bieri. Submitted photos

For Abington Journal

Information provided by the Scranton Chapter of UNICO.

