Scranton UNICO to hold 58th annual charity fundraiser March 4

For Abington Journal

Sponsor Book Committee members meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. From left, Phil Mararra; Joanne Quattrone, co-chair; Linda Stefursky; Dr. Al Giallorenzi; Gail Cicerini, co-chair, and Ed Staback. Committee members absent from photo include Chris DiMattio and Jim Brogna, co-chairs.


Seating Committee members meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. From left, Bill Buckley, Pat Yanni and Frank Blasi Sr. Absent from photo are Chris DiMattio and Mary Marrara.


Reception Committee members meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. From left, Jerry Healey, Bill Buckley and Frank Blasi, Sr.


Basket Committee members meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. From left, Rose Blasi; Palma Yanni; Blaise Alan Dente and Patti Montalbano and Lori Nozzi, co-chairs.


Giovanni the Italian Bear Gift Committee members meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. From left, Gail Cicerini; JoAnne Quattrone and Jim Baress, chapter president.


Ball co-chairs meet to plan the Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser. Gail Cicerini, Joanne Quattrone, Chapter President Jim Baress and UNICO Board Chairman Dave Bieri.


SCRANTON — The Scranton Chapter of UNICO will host its 58th annual charity fundraiser on Saturday, March 4 at Genetti’s Manor. The cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. and the dinner at 7 p.m.

Entertainment will be provided by The Poets.

Mary Marrara, of Jermyn, will be this year’s UNICAN of the Year honoree.

Tickets are $60. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 570-558-8519. Sponsors may contact any member.

For Abington Journal

Information provided by the Scranton Chapter of UNICO.

