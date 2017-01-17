Scranton UNICO to hold 58th annual charity fundraiser March 4

SCRANTON — The Scranton Chapter of UNICO will host its 58th annual charity fundraiser on Saturday, March 4 at Genetti’s Manor. The cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. and the dinner at 7 p.m.
Entertainment will be provided by The Poets.
Mary Marrara, of Jermyn, will be this year’s UNICAN of the Year honoree.
Tickets are $60. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 570-558-8519. Sponsors may contact any member.
Information provided by the Scranton Chapter of UNICO.