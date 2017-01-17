Clarks Green resident Jeff Gallagher celebrates 95th birthday with breakfast at Sunrise Cafe

CLARKS SUMMIT — Jeff Gallagher, of Clarks Green, celebrated his 95th birthday on Tuesday with family and friends over breakfast at the Sunrise Cafe, where he spends many pleasant mornings as a regular customer.

“I’m glad I’m 95,” Jeff said with a smile.

The World War II Marine Corps veteran and left-handed golfer grew up in the Hill Section of Scranton and raised five children with his wife, Marie, 92. The couple will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in April. They have three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

When asked about the secret to his longevity, Gallagher’s answer was thoughtful, yet simple.

“My family,” he said.

A guest displays one of Jeff Gallagher’s birthday cards, signed by his many friends at the Sunrise Cafe in Clarks Summit. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-Sunrise-Birthday-2.jpg A guest displays one of Jeff Gallagher’s birthday cards, signed by his many friends at the Sunrise Cafe in Clarks Summit. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal Who says you can’t have cake for breakfast? Jeff Gallagher, of Clarks Green, celebrates his 95th birthday at the Sunrise Cafe in Clarks Summit. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-Sunrise-Birthday-1.jpg Who says you can’t have cake for breakfast? Jeff Gallagher, of Clarks Green, celebrates his 95th birthday at the Sunrise Cafe in Clarks Summit. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

By Elizabeth Baumeister ebaumeister@timesleader.com

