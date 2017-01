Waverly Elementary School recently recognized students for outstanding behavior through its Comet Club Program. From left, Mr. Munley, guidance counselor; and Comet Club winners Julianna Marek, Angelie Ayala, Lily Scoblick, Hailey Martin, William Regan, Abigail Theony, Gianna Fisne, Nithyashri Natesan, Nathalie Atkins, Danny Dolcetti and William Watt.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-Comet-Club.jpg Submitted photo