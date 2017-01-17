Scranton rally one of dozens across nation to support Affordable Care Act

Read more about healthcare rallies held across the nation on page 6A.

SCRANTON — Holding signs that read “Stop Republican war on healthcare,” and chanting “healthcare is a human right,” a group gathered on Courthouse Square Sunday afternoon to protest the planned dismantling of the Affordable Care Act.

Their message was clear — “protecting healthcare for all Americans” — and it was part of a national call to action from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The Scranton chapter of Action Together NEPA, a “grassroots” group that formed after the November election, put together the event this week after Sanders and other Democratic leaders urged citizens to use the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday for a “day of action.”

“Right now we are very concerned about the push to repeal the Affordable Care Act,” Brian Fanelli, co-leader of the Scranton chapter, said.

The ACA has provided about 20 million Americans with health insurance since its inception. However, premiums and co-payments have continued to rise, causing GOP leadership to question its effectiveness.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Zionsville, said in an emailed statement the repeal of the ACA was “welcomed news.”

“This big government approach to health insurance didn’t work,” Toomey said.

While Toomey is in favor of the repeal, he said the government “cannot pull the rug out from under anyone who is currently covered by Obamacare,” adding that while alternatives to the ACA are figured out, “federal taxpayer subsidies should be maintained for a period of time.”

The rally in Scranton was one of many across the country, with thousands of people coming out in support of the ACA.

At a rally in San Francisco, Silvia Pena, a 45-year-old nanny, told the Associated Press she had never had held insurance until she enrolled in the Affordable Care Act six years ago.

“I don’t have health issues, but you can need insurance any time. We should all have access to health services,” said Pena, who held a sign that read “It’s our right and our body. Keep Planned Parenthood and Obamacare.”

In Scranton, Marie Onukiavage, from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said the issue of healthcare is bipartisan and “should not be made political.”

Onukiavage spoke about how the Affordable Care Act furthered the equality of mental health coverage in insurance, including behavioral health as one of the 10 essential benefits required for all plans.

“It affects all of us,” Onukiavage said.

Fanelli said the group has been in contact with the office of Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, and will meet this week with him or a representative to discuss the repeal. Casey’s office sent a statement to be read at the rally, as the senator wasn’t able to attend.

The group has also reached out to Toomey’s office, Fanelli said, but they have not back from him or his office.

“We’ve been calling Toomey’s office almost every day,” Fanelli said.

Steve Kelly, press secretary for Toomey, said the Scranton office doesn’t have record of anyone calling and identifying themself as a member of Action Together NEPA, but that Toomey would be willing to meet with them.

“Sen. Toomey values the opinions of all his constituents and his staff would welcome the opportunity to meet with members of this group,” Kelly said in an email.

Lisa Napersky, co-leader of the Wilkes-Barre chapter of Action Together NEPA, said the two chapters came together for the event to show support of the ACA.

“Everybody should have an equal right to access to health care,” she said. “We all need to work together.”

Joe and Johanna Czarnecki, of Dallas, became involved with Action Together after hearing about it from their daughter in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“She’s involved with the same organization in Brooklyn,” Joe said.

Joe Czarnecki said he feels that if lawmakers have a way to improve the ACA, he supports that, but he is wary of the repeal before unveiling a replacement.

“Just to repeal it without a replacement is irresponsible, I think,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Johanna and Joe Czarnecki, of Dallas, center, listen to a speaker during a rally in support of the Affordable Care Act organized by the Scranton Chapter of Action Together NEPA on Spruce Street in Scranton on Sunday. Brian Fanelli, co-lead for the Scranton Chapter of Action Together NEPA, speaks at the rally in front of Courthouse Square on Spruce Street. People hold up signs opposing Republican lawmakers' planned dismantling of the ACA.

Scranton event one of dozens nationallyopposing dismantling of the health law

By Brigid Edmunds bedmunds@timesleader.com

