Scranton Chapter of Young People in Recovery to hold first Monthly Community Chat Jan. 23

SCRANTON — The Scranton Chapter of Young People in Recovery (YPR) will host its first Monthly Community Chat at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at Peckville Assembly of God, 3364 Scranton Carbondale Hwy., Blakely.

The gathering offers opportunities for people to learn about addiction and recovery, receive updates on YPR’s projects, join the Leadership Team and voice opinions about what is needed in the community. Free light refreshments will be served.

Founded in 2010 and based in Denver, Colorado, YPR is a non‐profit, national advocacy organization. YPR and its chapters aim to reduce stigma in the community regarding addiction and recovery through community awareness events. The Scranton Chapter also aims to empower the individual in recovery as well as provide better access to treatment, education, employment and housing.

For more information, contact Yolanda Battaglia at 570-903-8700 or email scrantonpa@youngpeopleinrecovery.org.

Information provided by the Scranton Chapter of Young People in Recovery.

