Growing Stronger strength training program for adults age 40 and up offered by Penn State Extension,The University of Scranton

SCRANTON — Penn State Extension, in collaboration with The University of Scranton, is offering strength training and nutrition classes to help men and women improve their muscle strength and bone density.

The Growing Stronger program is a 12-week strength training initiative designed for adults age 40 and older. Two classes are offered: one Tuesday and Thursday afternoons beginning Feb. 7 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road, South Abington Township and the other Monday and Wednesday mornings beginning Feb. 6 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Side Active Older Adult Community Center, 1004 Jackson St., Scranton.

The cost is $115 and the registration deadline is Monday, Jan. 23.

For questions or to register, call Penn State Extension in Lackawanna County at 570-963-6842 or visit extension.psu.edu and click on Lackawanna County. Space is limited, registrations are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For Abington Journal

Information provided by Lackawanna County.

