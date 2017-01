SCRANTON — Paula T. Awuku, of South Abington Township, and Elizabeth G. Polishan, of Clarks Summit, were added to The University of Scranton dean’s list for the spring 2016 semester after publication of the list in July.

A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours to make the Dean’s List.

For Abington Journal

Information provided by The University of Scranton.

