Abington-area students named to The University of Scranton’s fall 2016 dean’s list

SCRANTON — More than 1,500 students were named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester.

The dean’s list recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the fall semester to make the Dean’s List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Abington-area dean’s list students are as follows:

Lauren M. Archibald, of South Abington Township

Fahad Ashraf, of South Abington Township

Gianna R. Baldoni, of Clarks Summit

Jessica M. Barletta, of South Abington Township

Erika L. Beyrent, of Clarks Summit

Kyle C. Blasi, of South Abington Township

Amanda A. Boland, of South Abington Township

Andre L. Camayd, of Clarks Green

Lauren Coggins, of Clarks Summit

Jared M. Cohen, of Clarks Summit

Amanda L. Colombo, of Clarks Summit

Jasmin L. Colon, of Clarks Summit

Scott M. Curran, of North Abington Township

Kaitlyn V. Davis, of South Abington Township

Vanessa A. Duboski, of Clarks Summit

Zoe R. Haggerty, of South Abington Township

Grace E. Hambrose, of South Abington Township

Mariah F. Hawley, of Clarks Green

Heather A. Holzman, of Dalton

Nadeen M. Jafar, of South Abington Township

Christian H. Kemmerer, of Clarks Green

Cara A. Kopicki, of Clarks Summit

Nathan R. Langan, I, of South Abington Township

Ariana S. Lomeo, of Dalton

Alyssa L. Mallory, of Dalton

Joseph M. Marciano, of Waverly Township

Terrence K. McGurrin, of Waverly Township

Samuel J. Morano, of Clarks Summit

Enis Murtaj, of Clarks Summit

Michelle J. Pacyna, of South Abington Township

Amber M. Page, of Clarks Summit

Elizabeth A. Pattara, of South Abington Township

Jacqueline M. Pesavento, of Clarks Summit

Kelly A. Pompey, of South Abington Township

Maaz Siddiqui, of South Abington Township

Adam M. Sunday, of South Abington Township

Madalyne A. Sunday, of South Abington Township

Zackary N. Tamimi, of Clarks Green

Michael C. Thiel, of Clarks Summit

Devin P. Wood, of Clarks Summit

Shiqi Zhou, of South Abington Township

For Abington Journal

Information provided by The University of Scranton.

