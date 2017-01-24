Arts and entertainment calendar for week of Jan. 25, 2017

AUDITIONS AND CALLS FOR ENTRY

Auditions for ‘George Washington Slept Here’ by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 and 29 at the Dietrich Theater. Director: Hoyt Keiser. Actors needed: eight women, ages 20-70, and nine men, ages 20-70. Actors may be asked to read from the script. Show dates: April 28-30, 2017 at the Dietrich. Rehearsals begin Feb. 27, 2017. Appointments: 570-466-9407.

VISUAL ARTS/PERFORMING ARTS

Hiking Through the Natural Beauty of Pennsylvania, 11 a.m Jan. 28 at the Dietrich Theater. Presented by Jeff Mitchell, this presentation will showcase the state’s parks and natural areas, including hiking trails and waterways, with a focus on locations in northeastern PA. Cost: free.

The Wyoming County Players’ annual Past Happy Fund Raiser, 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Starlite Playhouse, 602 Hunter Hwy., Tunkhannock. Get a team or come solo and compete for cash prizes at the big trivia contest. Raffles, nostalgic entertainment and homemade soups and breads for supper complete the evening. BYOB. Cost: $15. Reservations: 570-836-6986 or kimdwhipple@frontier.com.

PMEA District 9 Orchestra Festival concert, 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Elk Lake High School Auditorium. One hundred 26 students from 22 area school districts will come together to sing at the festival from Jan. 26-28, culminating with the concert. Cost: $5 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets are available at the door.

Rock and Roll in Art and Music, 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Dietrich Theater. See the Rock and Roll themed paintings of Catrina King and Erika Gibson-Bertram, listen to the Rock and Roll music of the Sperazza Duo and Bob Zamber and view an exhibit of Joe Welden’s drawings of musicians. A silent auction of selected artworks will be held. Guests can meet and greet the artists, enjoy the music, and partake of light refreshment. Cost: free.

Winter Fest Preview Day, 1 and 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Dietrich Theater. Want to get a better idea of what the Dietrich’s Winter Fest movies are about? See the trailers that caused the staff to choose them in this new pre-event for the second annual winter film festival. Cost: free admission; discounted concessions will be offered.

Actors Circle presents ‘Terra Nova’ by Ted Tally, Feb. 2-5 and 9-12 at Providence Playhouse 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Cost: $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors, $8 for students; Thursday, Feb. 2 admission is discounted at $8 general and seniors and $6 for students. Reservations: 570-342-9707 or tickets@actorscircle.com. Info: actorscircle.com.

‘Affinity’ exhibition, Feb. 2-24 on the first floor of the AFA Gallery, 514 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton. An opening reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. during First Friday, Feb. 3. Features home interior photographs by Marissa Gable, abstract sculptures by Thomas Murray, figurative oil paintings by Rainy Pritchett and glass pieces and figurative photographs by Michael Swanson. Cost: free. Info: artistsforartgallery@gmail.com.

Jon-Erik Kellso and The EarRegulars in concert, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in The University of Scranton’s Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street at Jefferson Ave. Cost: free. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis. Info: 570-941-7624, music@scranton.edu or scranton.edu/music.

The Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania presents ‘A Broadway Valentine,’ 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at Shopland Hall at the Scranton Cultural Center. Featuring love songs from Broadway and the Hollywood screen. Cost: $15 for adults, $5 ages 18 and under. $2 discount for adult students, seniors and WVIA members. Info: 570-343-6707 or www.choralsociety.net.

Ziti With Your Sweetie Dinner Theater, 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Clifford Fire Hall, Route 106, Main Street, Clifford. The Clifford Community Youth Group will present “Cafe Murder, A Comedy.” Cost: $10 donation. Tickets: call Robin at 570-222-4344 or Lisa at 570-222-5493; A limited number will be sold at the door.

Winter Fest 2017, multiple times Feb. 17 through March 2 at the Dietrich Theater. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for Opening Night, which will includes two acclaimed films, popcorn, cheese and crackers, wine, beer and brownie sundae dessert. Movie-goers can enjoy 14 foreign, independent and art films in 14 days. Cost: $25 for Opening Night tickets and $8.50 each for all other showings. Reservations (required for Opening Night only): 570-996-1500. Info: DietrichTheater.com.

Soul Shakers Winter Blues Guitarmageddon II, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Grand Ballroom of the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, 420 North Washington Ave., Scranton. Featuring some of NEPA’s most talented blues musicians, the event, which premiered successfully in February 2016, is a fundraiser for the Scranton Cultural Center, with proceeds benefiting its ongoing operations, restoration and programming. Cost: $20. Tickets: at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling 570-344-1111, or via Ticketmaster. Info: SCCMT.org.

Clarks Summit University presents ‘Peter and the Starcatcher,’ 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, 24 and 25 on the university’s main stage in the Phelps Student Center. This musical play puts fun and imagination in the spotlight as 12 actors play multiple memorable characters. Cost: $8. Tickets: 570-585-9000 or ClarksSummitU.edu/events.

National Theatre Live on Screen: ‘Amadeus,’ 2 p.m. Feb. 26 and March 12 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: $14 for general admission, $12 for members and seniors and $10 for children and students. Info: 570-996-1500.

Post-Festival Film Discussion, 1 p.m. March 3 at the Dietrich Theater. A discussion of Winter Fest 2017 films, facilitated by Ronnie Harvey, film buff extraordinaire. Cost: Free.

After School Players Performance, 11 a.m. March 4 at the Dietrich Theater. A performance of “Third Class” by Brad Slaight, a tale of real life lessons learned outside the classroom. By studying all aspects of producing a play, with emphasis on learning the world of the crew and all aspects of backstage, the middle and high school students will show what they have learned by performing for a live audience. All are invited to come and support young talent. Cost: $5. Info: 570-996-1500.

Community Concerts at Lackawanna College presents comedian Kathleen Madigan, 8 p.m. March 10 at Lackawanna College. Cost: $36-$40. Tickets: ticketfly.com, 570-955-1455 or through the Box Office, located at Lackawanna College in Angeli Hall, 501 Vine St. during the Box Office hours of 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Info: lackawanna.edu/communityconcerts.

Morgan James’ Reckless Abandon Tour concert, 8 p.m. March 31 at Lackawanna College. The final show of the Community Concerts at Lackawanna College’s 89th season. Cost: $28-34. Tickets: ticketfly.com, 570-955-1455 or between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. through the Box Office, located at Lackawanna College in Angeli Hall, 501 Vine St. Info: lackawanna.edu/communityconcerts.

LITERARY ARTS

Wyoming County Reads, Feb. 1 through March 1 at the Tunkhannock Public Library and the Dietrich Theater. This year’s program will feature “Out of Africa” by Isak Dinesen and “A River Runs Through It” by Norman Maclean. All are invited – one does not have to live in Wyoming County to participate. “A River Runs Through It” book discussions will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 and 15 at the Tunkhannock Public Library and movie showings at 1 and 7 p.m. Feb 8. at the Dietrich Theater. “Out of Africa” book discussions will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and March 1 at the Tunkhannock Public Library and movie showings at 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: free. 570-996-1500.

Writers’ Group, 7-8:30 p.m. every Thursday (ongoing) at the Dietrich Theater, Tunkhannock. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. For ages 18 and up. Cost: free. Info: 570-833-5246.

Warrior Writers, 7 to 9 p.m. second Fridays at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock. These writing workshops support artistic exploration and expression and provide a safe space to share experiences in the military culture. Open to all veterans and service members. Cost: Free. Info/register: call 570-996-1500.

ARTS, CRAFTS AND MORE

Introduction to Stained Glass, 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 to adult. Instructor: Esther Harmatz. Students will learn to work with a design, cut glass, polish, foil wrap and solder. They will leave the class with a finished item. Cost: $60; All glass supplies and equipment will be provided. Info: 570-996-1500.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-Calendars-8.jpg

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.