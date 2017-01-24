Community calendar for week of Jan. 25, 2017

REMINDERS

Knights of Columbus Abington Council No. 6611 Bingo, at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday in the Our Lady of the Snows Gathering Room. Cost: no cover charge; Bingo cards are 50 cents each or three for $1 per game. Complimentary light refreshments served. Wheelchair accessible. Info: call Chris Kane at 570-587-1390.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

Stroke Support Group meetings, 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Moses Taylor Hospital. For survivors of stroke and their caregivers. Cost: free. RSVP/info: call Colleen Dodgson at 570-770-5257.

The Lackawanna Historical Society’s Civil War Roundtable meetings, at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Catlin House, 232 Monroe Ave., Scranton. Membership is open to anyone with an interest in the Civil War era, 1861-1865. Annual dues: $20 for individuals and $25 for families. Reservations are required. Info: 570-344-3841 or email lackawannahistory@gmail.com.

Over-eaters Anonymous meetings, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. Cost: free. Info: 570-587-4313.

Abington Lions Club used eyeglasses collection, at Abington Community Library. Collected eyeglasses will be recycled and distributed to needy people in the United States and countries abroad. A yellow container is set up in the library.

The Women of Trinity Lutheran Church’s Monthly Bible Study, 12 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at 205 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. A light lunch is served, followed by fellowship and a Bible study. Cost: free. Info: call Joyce at 570-222-3041 or Carole at 570-587-1088.

All You Can Eat Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Sunday of every month at the Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1, Inc., 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $9 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

Rotary Club of the Abingtons weekly meetings, 12:10 p.m. on Thursdays at the Ramada and 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Blu Wasabi.

Bereavement Support Group, 6 to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of each month and 12:30 to 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Park in the rear of building and enter through glass door. This traditional group assists participants in learning to cope with the new challenges facing them as they grieve. Facilitated by professional counselors. Info: 570-383-5180.

Pizza fundraiser for the National Remember Our Troops Campaign, November through January at Fiorillo’s Pizza in Summit Square, next to Gerrity’s in Clarks Summit. A donation of $2 per purchase of one large 16-inch pizza will be made to the NROTC, when fundraiser coupon is presented. Info: 570-587-4042.

January library collection, throughout the month of January at the Abington Community Library. Clean, used blue jeans and sweatshirts will be collected for patients at the Clarks Summit State Hospital.

Clarks Summit Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 7 through April 8 at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. Features about 13 vendors, selling baked goods, jams, jerky, fresh meats, honey and more. Info: clarkssummitfarmersmarket.com.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Math and Science Club, 4:15 to 5 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Abington Community Library. A new after school club for children in grades K-3. Each month there will be different activities and challenges to complete. Info: 570-587-3440.

Abington Community Library Teen Leadership Committee meeting, 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at the library. A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections and more. Students in grades 5-12 are invited to come share their thoughts and ideas. Info: 570-587-3440.

Music for Littles, 10 to 10:45 a.m. on multiple dates at the Dietrich Theater. Series one runs Tuesdays, Feb. 7 through 28, series two on Mondays from March 6 through 27 and series three on Tuesdays from April 4 through 25. For ages 3 to 5. Instructor: Abi Zieger. Students will explore basic musical elements through song, movement, play and an introduction to simple instruments. Cost: free. Info: 570-996-1500.

Little People and Nature, 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, March 7 through 28 and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, March 8 through 29 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 2 1/2 to 5. Join Rebecca Lesko, of the Endless Mountains Nature Center for this hands-on nature program. Little ones and their favorite adults will explore and learn about various nature topics each week, including owls, creepy critters, groundhogs and seeds of life, through crafts, role-playing, games, stories and more. Cost: free; sponsored by the Overlook Estate Foundation. Info: 570-996-1500.

DAILY EVENTS

Coffee and Confidence, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at the fifth floor of Brennan Hall, 320 Madison Ave., Scranton. A free information session hosted by The University of Scranton Women’s Entrepreneurship Center for women interested in exploring the idea of starting their own businesses. Participants will meet with guest Ellen Clauss, CEO of Aya Fair Trade. Info/register: contact Francene Dudziec at 570-941-4168 or francene.dudziec@scranton.edu or visit scrantonsbdc.com.

State Rep. Marty Flynn’s monthly veterans outreach, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at Flynn’s office, Jay’s Commons, 409 N. Main Ave., Scranton. A representative from the American Legion Service Office Outreach program will be there to provide information on services available to veterans and their families. The American Legion representatives are available to discuss pensions and other compensation, education, health care and death benefits. Legion membership is not required to take advantage of the help, but anyone interested in speaking to the advisers is recommended to schedule an appointment through Flynn’s office at 570-342-4348.

Bus trip: the March for Life 2017 in Washington DC, leaving from from the Keyser Oak Shopping Center parking lot in Scranton at 6:45 a.m. Jan. 27 and returning at approximately 11:45 p.m. the same day. Bus trip is sponsored by the Scranton Chapter of Pennsylvanians for Human Life. Cost: $40 for adults and $20 for students. Reservations/info: 570-906-1107.

The Little Sisters of the Poor Pro-Life Holy Hour, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 27, in the chapel of Holy Family Residence, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton. The holy hour, held in support of the national March for Life in Washington, D.C., will include prayers for the protection of life and the more than 58 million lives lost to abortion since its legalization in 1973.

Snowball Roll fundraiser, noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at University Avenue, on the Marywood University campus. Participants can purchase “snowballs” for $2 for a chance to win. Nearly 2,000 numbered balls will be rolled down University Avenue. The first balls to cross the finish line will win prizes, which include gift cards to numerous restaurants and stores, themed baskets, cash prizes and more. Benefits students who will participate in the spring alternative service trips. To purchase “snowballs,” email alternativebreak@m.marywood.edu, or purchase directly in the office of campus ministry. Info: 570-961-4593 or email aobrien@marywood.edu.

Recovery Dance, 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Bellevue Center, 531 Emmett St., Scranton. Hosted by the Scranton Chapter of Young People in Recovery, the event provides an opportunity for like-minded people to meet in a safe environment and have fun. Music will be provided by DJ Illusion. The event also includes free snacks and refreshments. Sneakers or soft soled footwear should be worn. Cost: $5 Tickets: online at bit.ly/2i6rcej or cash only at the door. Info: contact JoAnn Saffel at yprsaffel@gmail.com or 570-575-0816 or Yolanda Battaglia at scrantonpa@youngpeopleinrecovery.org.

The Scranton Chapter of Pennsylvanians for Human Life’s Respect Life Prayer Breakfast, 9 a.m. Jan 28 at Fiorelli’s Catering in Peckville. The principal speaker is Steven Mosher, president of the Population Research Council in Front Royal, VA. Cost: $21 for adults $10 for children ages 6-12 and free for children five and under. Reservations/info: 570 876-4087.

Midwinter Potato and Cheese Pyrohy Sale, 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 28 in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church’s Parish Center, 428 North Seventh Ave., Scranton. Freshly made the day of the sale – not frozen. Cost: $7 per dozen. Orders (deadline Jan. 23): call Leslie Izak at 570-342-3749.

Bridal Showcase, 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at Shadowbrook Inn and Resort. Potential brides and the general public are invited to see what Shadowbrook and other local businesses have to offer. The event will include an informal fashion show of bridal wear, hairstyles and makeup and tuxedos. Cost: free. Info: shadowbrookresort.com.

‘Heroin Hits Home’ presentation, 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 30 at Marywood University in the Latour Room, Nazareth Student Center. Shane Scanlon, district attorney for Lackawanna County, and Joseph Kane, L.S.W., clinical administrator at Clearbrook Treatment Centers, will facilitate. Cost: free. Info: marywood.edu/news.

“Simple. Natural. Healing.” Weight Loss Seminar, 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at the Dietrich Theater. Presented by Donna LaBar, this seminar provides education, a plan, recipes and food ideas for an easier approach to improve one’s health. The class includes food sampling. Cost: suggested donation of $10. Info: 570-996-1500.

Pre-Lenten slow roasted pork dinner, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at St. Vladimir Parish Center, 428 North Seventh Ave., Scranton. Takeouts available between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. only. Cost: $13 for adults; $8 for students and free for those age five and under. Reservations (required): call Kathleen Izak at 570-346-2414. Door prizes will be awarded along with a 50/50 drawing.

Flynn’s monthly outreach assistance, 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 15 at the South Abington Township Building, 2nd floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road, Chinchilla. A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will be available to help with PennDOT paperwork, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Info: 570-342-4348.

The 13th Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, Feb. 17-20 at various downtown Clarks Summit venues. This year’s festival is themed “Ice. Lights. Broadway.” Presented by the Abington Business and Professional Association, it features live ice carvings, more than 50 ice sculptures, live music and more. The event will kick off with a parade at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Cost: free. Info: theabingtons.org.

Abington Christian Academy’s Pie for Breakfast fundraiser, 8:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 South Abington Road, Clarks Green. Features a variety of sweet and savory homemade pies, with gluten-free items available. Cost: $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 6. Proceeds benefit the school’s general fund. Info: call 570-586-5270 or visit the school’s Facebook page.

Wyoming Seminary Visitation Day, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Upper School in Kingston and Lower School in Forty Fort. Open to area elementary, middle and high school students and their families. Info/reservations: 570-718-6610 or wyomingseminary.org.

Serving Seniors, Inc.’s Annual Pre-Saint Patrick’s Day Cocktail Party, to 8 p.m. March 3 at Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic. Includes an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment. Proceeds benefit the programs of Serving Seniors, Inc. Cost: $40. Tickets/info: 570-344-3931 or servsen@epix.net.

The Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser, March 4 at Genetti’s Manor. Entertainment will be provided by The Poets. Reservations (required): 570-558-8519.

Sullivan’s March: Our Heritage, 3 p.m. March 5 at the Dietrich Theater. The Endless Mountains region is dotted with historical markers for Sullivan’s March and Wyoming County alone has three. Engaging Sullivan’s March was President Washington’s response to the Wyoming Valley Massacre that killed more than 300 settlers of nearby Forty Fort in 1778. This massacre changed the course of the Revolutionary War, sending General Sullivan to eradicate the Great Iroquois Confederacy, known as the Six Nations. Ed McMullen, historian and re-enactor, will tell the tale of this important part of local history and heritage and how to travel the trail in person. Cost: free.

‘Gnocchs and Jokes’ suicide prevention fundraiser, 7 p.m. March 25 at Green Ridge Om Wellness Center, located in the old Ritz Building at 222 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Benefits the Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative. Each guest will be served a small plate of a specially made gnocchi with salad and drink, served until the start of show. Opening acts start at 7 p.m., followed by headliner Teri Granahan. Cost: $30. Reservations (required): 570-507-9494.

Understanding Your Journey Through Grief, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays, March 26 through June 4 (excluding April 16) at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Led by Laura Hasenzahl, M.A., CGC, the group will study and discuss the book “Understanding Your Grief” by Alan B. Wilfelt. Cost: $185 (includes cost of books and materials). Info: 570-996-1500.

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce’s 149th Annual Dinner, March 29. Time and venue to be announced. Philadelphia Eagles long snapper and America’s Got Talent finalist Jon Dorembos will be the keynote speaker. Info/tickets: scrantonchamber.com.

