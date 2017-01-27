Area residents visit nation’s capitol for 44th March for Life

Several area residents spent their Friday in Washington, D.C., at the 44th March for Life. The demonstration typically takes place on the Friday closest to Jan. 22, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, but according to March for Life organizers, this year it was held a week later because of the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Kelley McConnell, a youth minister for St. Eulialia’s in Roaring Brook Township, said the crowds were out in full force.

“It was a wonderful example of a peaceful protest,” she said.

Callie Kowalski, a Mountain Top native currently living in Green Bay, Wis., flew back on Wednesday to be at the nation’s capital for her third rally.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better day,” she boasted. Kowalski brought along 16 high school students with her.

McConnell agreed, calling the day a “whirlwind.”

Both McConnell and Kowalski heard the speeches of Vice President Michael Pence, who told marchers President Donald Trump asked him to speak at the March.

According to USA Today, Pence quoted “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness” from the Declaration of Independence’s inalienable rights and said the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion “turned away from the first of these timeless ideals.”

He promised that President Trump would not only end federal funding for abortions and abortion providers, he would name a Supreme Court justice who would “uphold the God-given liberties enshrined in the Constitution.”

“Uplifting, inspiring, short and sweet,” Kowalski said, noting she also was able to hear Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president. “They united us.”

Though the march is aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade, Kowalski said the Catholic church instills the belief of “womb to tomb” and everyone — vulnerable, elderly, single mothers — has a right to life.

Now that the Republicans have control of the House, Senate and presidency, McConnell said the march was timed right.

“The government is aligned with our democracy,” she said.

Peyton Roberts, Callie Bertha, Megan Winslow, Ellie Kloss and Tiah Richardson, members of St. Eulialia’s in Roaring Brook Township, march down The Mall in Washington, D.C., as part of the 44th March for Life. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_marchforlife-1.jpg Peyton Roberts, Callie Bertha, Megan Winslow, Ellie Kloss and Tiah Richardson, members of St. Eulialia’s in Roaring Brook Township, march down The Mall in Washington, D.C., as part of the 44th March for Life. Submitted by Kelley McConnell