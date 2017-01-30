Abington Christian Academy celebrates National School Choice Week with a dance

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Waving around their matching bright yellow scarves, students of all ages (and even teachers) at Abington Christian Academy (ACA) clapped, spun, shuffled and giggled their way through a dance to the song “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by Justin Timberlake, in an after-lunch celebration of National School Choice Week (NSCW) on Thursday, Jan. 26.
“I thought it was fun,” second-grader Jaiden Drutherosky said afterwards.
The event was one of more than 20,000 held throughout the country during the week of Jan. 22-28. NSCW celebrates different types of schools in America, from private to public, charter to home-school. More information about the national effort of NSCW can be found online at schoolchoiceweek.com.
“It’s about having a choice to not have to go to public school, to have a chance to…study your religion, go deeper into what you believe,” said Madison Kessler, a high school sophomore, when asked what National School Choice Week means to her personally.
She said the best part about attending ACA is the small class sizes and resulting “caring relationship” between teachers and students.
Of the dance, she said it is especially fun to watch the enjoyment of the younger kids as they participate.
Amelia Ortiz described the dance as “fun and energetic.”
When asked what she likes most about her school, the fourth-grader’s answer had two parts: “the good teachers” and the chance to “get a good education.”
Fifth-grader Madeline Davies agreed.
“The nice teachers and a good education,” she said, when asked the same question.
Chase Butash, first grade, kept the thought going.
“We have nice teachers here,” he said, describing his own teacher, Mrs. May, as “kind.”