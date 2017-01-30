Griffin Pond Pet of the Week, Rome, seeks forever home

Name: Rome

Age: Adult

Sex: Neutered male

Breed: Domestic long haired

About me: I’m very friendly, yet reserved. I would do best in a home without dogs or small children.

Remember to contact the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter at 570-586-3700 if your pet is lost or goes astray.

The Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., is open for the adoption of pets from noon to 4 p.m., six days a week (closed Tuesday). Wish list items are always appreciated, especially cat litter, canned dog food, rabbit and guinea pig food, aspen critter bedding and paper towels.

ADOPT-A-CAGE

Adopt a Cage at the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter for one month and your $20 donation will go toward care and feeding of the animal in that cage for the month that you choose. A card will be placed on the cage identifying the sponsor for the month.

Send the following Adopt-A-Cage information, including name, address, city, state and zip, phone number, sponsorship month, choice of dog, cat or small animal cage, and how you would like your sponsor card to appear, along with $20 per cage to The Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Rd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Adopt-A-Cage can also be done via FirstGiving or credit card.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-Pet-Rome-1.jpg Submitted photo

For Abington Journal

Information provided by the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

