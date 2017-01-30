Letter to the Editor: Abington Lions Club unveils new slogan

Editor:

Going forward, the Abington Lions Club will be making “People Positively Affected” our metric for decisions and success. While other clubs and groups look at return on investment or money made, we will focus on people and trying to positively affect as many people as possible.

As part of this new push, we are also unveiling a new slogan for our club, “Community Focused.” The tagline is a reminder internally of our commitment to the community, but also a sign externally that this is our priority and anyone who wants to help their community has a welcome spot in the Abington Lions Club. It is also a quick answer to the question of “What is the Abington Lions about?”

It also reflects the work of the Abington Lions Club. This fiscal year, we spend close to $14,000 ($13,998 to be exact!). Over $10,000 is staying in the local community through projects like our annual Santa Project or donations to local groups like Abington baseball and softball.

The “community” also works because as Lions we are always aware that we are not just part of a local community, but also a global community. For instance, our club has begun the process of twinning (the Lions equivalent of Sister Cities) with the Lions Club in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Tyler Kusma

President

Abington Lions Club

