Our Lady of Peace girls basketball teams celebrate winning season

The Our Lady of Peace School girls seventh and eighth-grade basketball teams played in the Christmas Tournament. The junior varsity team played Dallas and won, 34-27; All Saints and won, 30-24; and Western Wayne for the championship and won, 30-15. The eighth-grade team played Old Forge and won, 36-31, and Dunmore and lost, 43-34.

The seventh-grade girls played Lasalle and won, 41-17; WAC and won, 35-12; Good Shepherd and won, 29-12; All Saints and lost, 34-32. The eighth-grade girls played WAC won, 45-19; Good Shepherd and won, 43-15; and All Saints and won, 57-34.

The seventh-grade team ended its regular season with a 11-1 record.

The eighth-grade team ended its regular season with a 7-1 record.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-Yatko-mug-1.jpg Our Lady of Peace School seventh-grade girls team members at the Christmas Tournament at Backcourt Hoops are, from left, first row, Anna Kosierowski, Caroline Murray and Mya Joie Schimelfenig. Second row, Caroline Stampien, Avery McNultey, Stephanie Yatko, Lizzie Pettinato and Coach Justin Bedford. Absent from photo is Angelesa DeNaples. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-My-Team-Feb17.jpg Our Lady of Peace School seventh-grade girls team members at the Christmas Tournament at Backcourt Hoops are, from left, first row, Anna Kosierowski, Caroline Murray and Mya Joie Schimelfenig. Second row, Caroline Stampien, Avery McNultey, Stephanie Yatko, Lizzie Pettinato and Coach Justin Bedford. Absent from photo is Angelesa DeNaples. Submitted photo

My Team Stephanie Yatko

Stephanie Yatko is a seventh-grade student at OLP. Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Stephanie Yatko is a seventh-grade student at OLP. Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.