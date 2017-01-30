Our Lady of Peace girls basketball teams celebrate winning season

The Our Lady of Peace School girls seventh and eighth-grade basketball teams played in the Christmas Tournament. The junior varsity team played Dallas and won, 34-27; All Saints and won, 30-24; and Western Wayne for the championship and won, 30-15. The eighth-grade team played Old Forge and won, 36-31, and Dunmore and lost, 43-34.
The seventh-grade girls played Lasalle and won, 41-17; WAC and won, 35-12; Good Shepherd and won, 29-12; All Saints and lost, 34-32. The eighth-grade girls played WAC won, 45-19; Good Shepherd and won, 43-15; and All Saints and won, 57-34.
The seventh-grade team ended its regular season with a 11-1 record.
The eighth-grade team ended its regular season with a 7-1 record.
Stephanie Yatko is a seventh-grade student at OLP. Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.