Lackawanna County Commissioners donate to Meals of Wheels of NEPA

The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented officials from Meals on Wheels of Northeastern Pennsylvania with a $3,000 check, which represents a portion of the proceeds from the recent Senior Health Fair. The funds will be used for operations and the preparation and delivery of meals to the homebound of the community. From left, Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Kristen Kosin, Meals on Wheels executive director; Jason Kavulich, Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging Director; Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.

