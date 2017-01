University of Scranton President Reverend Kevin P. Quinn, S.J., right, presented a voluntary contribution check of $58,500 to Lackawanna County Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, representing the school’s annual commitment to the county’s operation, programs and services. The funds will be used to strengthen a variety of economic development, human services, recreation and other initiatives.

