Student volunteers prepare for the Waverly Community House Annual Family Valentines Open House Workshop for children of all ages, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11 in the auditorium. The morning’s activities will include Valentine crafts, card making, games, cookie decorating, light refreshments and more. A donation of $5 per family will be accepted at the door to cover the cost of supplies. For more information, visit waverlycomm.org.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-Comm-Valentine.jpg Submitted photo