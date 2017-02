READING — Alicia Lesneski, of Clarks Summit, was named to Alvernia University’s dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester. Lesneski studied Criminal Justice at Alvernia and is a graduate of Abington Heights High School.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-honors-lists-17.jpg

For Abington Journal

Information provided by Alvernia University.

