Abington Heights girls basketball program joins together to fight cancer

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — Few things make coaches happier than winning a game against a rival team.

Yes, Abington Heights defeated Scranton Prep, 34-19, in the ninth annual Hoops for Hope Pink Game, but it was the compassion and determination shown by members of the girls basketball program in the weeks prior to the game, through fundraising efforts, that filled varsity coach Deanna Klingman with joy.

Following the game Monday night, the team presented The Foundation for Cancer Care with a check for $26,506. Klingman expects the total to increase when funds from T-shirt sales are finalized.

“There was 100 percent participation from all members of the teams,” Klingman said. “I tried to explain to them that we have fun playing basketball, but there are bigger causes out there and it’s important to give back to the community and those struggling with cancer.”

Each Abington Heights high school and junior high girls basketball player took part in a Shoot for a Cure event Jan. 22.

According to Klingman, each player shot 50 free throws and raised $3,300 through donations from sponsors ranging from family members, friends, teachers and neighbors.

“I wanted to find a way to get the girls directly involved with the fundraising efforts,” Klingman said. “It gave them a chance to do two things: work on their free throws and help out a great cause.”

Immediately following the free throw fundraiser, the teams and coaches attended a luncheon at Allied Services.

Kathy McDonald and Pam Heard, mothers of girls on the junior high team and breast cancer survivors, were honored for their courage and strength during their fight with cancer.

Dr. Kristine Kelley, a Delta Medix breast care surgeon, spoke to the Lady Comets about the importance of breast care and the impact they are having on the community. McDonald and Heard also shared their stories of battling cancer.

McDonald talked about the importance of screening and early detection which greatly increases the survival rate of breast cancer patients.

She was amazed by the fundraising efforts of the Abington Heights players.

“It’s unbelievable,” McDonald said. “Now, all these local people (diagnosed with cancer) are going to have tremendous help with whatever they need.”

Heard, who recently completed treatment for breast cancer, shared her experience from diagnosis through surgery and treatment and explained the importance of access to resources from organizations like The Foundation for Cancer Care.

Klingman believes the women’s messages had a strong impact on the teams.

“It was pretty emotional; there were a lot of tears,” she said. “The women put their hearts out there. I think the girls were very touched by the stories. In reality, it’s something they have to learn about and I think they really got a lot out of it.”

The team also hosted a night at Tully’s Good Times in Clarks Summit Jan. 24. The restaurant donated 10 percent of the bill, which added up to more than $1,700.

The basketball teams and booster club sold 350 Pink Game T-shirts and members of the booster club made calls to secure sponsors for the shirts.

“We tried really hard to raise as much money as we could because we know how important it is for people locally,” Abington Heights junior guard Hannah Kowalski said. “I think hearing the stories of the people right in our basketball community was really touching. It affected a lot of us and I think it motivated a lot of us.”

Last year, the Abington Heights and Scranton Prep teams combined efforts to raise $25,400 for the foundation.

The Lady Comets surpassed that number this year, even though they were they only team participating.

“Our girls really took ownership of the Pink Game and that made me very happy,” Klingman said.

Abington Heights senior guard Nicole Getz feels the experience helped build friendships within the entire girls basketball program.

“It made us a lot closer, especially with the junior high team by relating with them about (their situations) and coming together to raise all the money,” she said.

The Abington Heights girls basketball team donated $26,506 to The Foundation Care as a result of the school's fundraising efforts through the ninth annual Hoops for Hope Pink Game. From left, Cathy Guzzi, Abington Heights varsity assistant coach; Kathy McDonald, cancer survivor; Deanna Klingman, Abington Heights varsity head coach; Kristine Kelley, MD, Delta Medix breast surgeon; and Pam Heard, cancer survivor.

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

