Nonprofits offered energy makeover by Sustainable Energy Fund

ALLENTOWN — Nonprofit PP&L customers have an opportunity to reduce utility expenses through the Sustainable Energy Fund’s Nonprofit Energy Makeover Contest.

Nonprofit agencies can file an online application to compete for up to $40,000 of energy efficient improvements to their buildings.

“Sustainable Energy Fund is looking forward to rewarding a deserving nonprofit with a full energy upgrade at no cost to them,” John Costlow, president and CEO of Sustainable Energy Fund, said in a news release. “We are excited to launch this brand new program and bring more energy awareness to Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.”

Applicants will be judged based on how energy efficient the agency’s building is and the services it provides to the community.

Any 501(c)3 nonprofit in PP&L coverage areas can obtain further information on contest rules and enter the contest by visiting www.nonprofitenergymakeover.org. Contest entries are accepted until 11:59 p.m. on April 26.

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.

