Keystone College to present Smithsonian exhibition through February

LA PLUME — Keystone College, in partnership with the Dennis Farm Charitable Land Trust, will celebrate African American History Month with an exhibition of posters that are part of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The exhibition, “A Place for All People: Introducing the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC),” is a series of 20 posters that are part of the Smithsonian’s Traveling Exhibition series. The posters will be exhibited on the main floor of Hibbard Campus Center throughout the month of February. The display is open to the campus community and the public free of charge.

“A Place for All People” is a survey of the African American community’s contributions to American history. The exhibit evokes the power of oration and freedom stories, the brilliance of artistic achievement and the soaring heights of cultural expression.

The Dennis Farm Charitable Land Trust is dedicated to developing Dennis Farm, located in Brooklyn, Susquehanna County, into an educational and cultural site for scholars, researchers, educators, and others interested in this extraordinary history. Artifacts from the Dennis Farm are in the permanent collection of the NMAAHC.

Information presented by Keystone College.

