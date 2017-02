Mrs. Bridget Frounfelker, principal at Waverly Elementary School, acknowledged January’s Students of the Month. From left, first row, Mahi Patel, Kylea Brown, Alec Weinberger, Rhys McKnight, William Regan, Liam Whipple, Addison Marek. Second row, Frounfelker, Orion Grose, Eva Blaum, Carys Yale, Aiden Gardner and Layla Weeks.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Waverly-SOM.jpg Submitted photo